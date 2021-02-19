 Skip to main content
Photos: Churches mark Ash Wednesday
Photos: Churches mark Ash Wednesday

20210219_new_ashwednesday_3

The Rev. James Ahenkora sprinkles ashes upon the head of a churchgoer during the noon Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Feb. 17, 2021. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Holy See and Vatican updated ash distribution norms to make for a safer start to the Lenten season, having the ashes sprinkled atop parishioners’ heads versus the usual marking of their foreheads. The fish fry season kicks off today as well, with St. Patrick’s hosting its first fry of the year from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and featuring limited in-person dining and to-go options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles Church is offering takeout only with pickup times from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
20210219_new_ashwednesday_2

20210219_new_ashwednesday_5

20210219_new_ashwednesday_6

20210219_new_ashwednesday_8

20210219_new_ashwednesday_9

20210219_new_ashwednesday_10

20210219_new_ashwednesday_11

Deacon Emmet Tinley sprinkles ashes upon the head of a churchgoer during the noon Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Feb. 17, 2021. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Holy See and Vatican updated ash distribution norms to make for a safer start to the Lenten season, having the ashes sprinkled atop parishioners’ heads versus the usual marking of their foreheads. The fish fry season kicks off today as well, with St. Patrick’s hosting its first fry of the year from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and featuring limited in-person dining and to-go options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles Church is offering takeout only with pickup times from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
20210219_new_ashwednesday_4

20210219_new_ashwednesday_7

20210219_new_ashwednesday_1

Above and below at left, Rev. James Ahenkora sprinkles ashes upon the head of a churchgoer during the noon Ash Wednesday mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Wednesday. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Holy See and Vatican updated ash distribution norms to make for a safer start to the Lenten season, having the ashes sprinkled atop parishioners’ heads versus the usual marking of their foreheads. The fish fry season kicks off today as well, with St. Patrick’s hosting its first fry of the year from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and featuring limited in-person dining and to-go options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles Church is offering takeout only with pickup times from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

