PHOTOS: Fish Fry Friday

Paul Newman, 3, bottom left, waves to some familiar faces as he heads to eat dinner with his dad, Pat Newman, top left, during the first fish fry Friday for the 2022 Lenten season at Queen of Apostles Corpus Christi on March 4, 2022. Mike Salvo with Knights of Columbus Council 10805 said after hosting takeout-only meal options last year due to COVID-19 precautions it was nice to see the assembly hall full of familiar and new faces to dine in-person. Queen of Apostles will host its Lenten fish frys from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 8. Adults $14 and children ages 10 and under $7. Carry-outs available at 712-323-0014. St. Patrick Catholic Church will host fish frys from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. The cost is $14 for adults. There will be a shrimp option on March 18 and April 8. Call 712-323-1484 for more information. And St. Peter's Catholic Church will host its shrimp boils from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and April 1. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for a second pass through line, and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 712-322-8889 for more information.