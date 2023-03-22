Ten leading Council Bluffs women have been selected to headline a new speaker series — "For Excellence in Leadership ... Look to the Woman" — to be presented during the 2023-2024 season by Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

“These programs are planned and presented as an educational and entertainment experience for our chapter members, their invited guests and prospective members,” said Beverly Fletcher, president of Chapter LP.

“We have gone through an extensive selection process to arrive at what we believe will be a unique and memorable set of programs for members of our listening and viewing audience,” added Joanne Becker, Chapter LP’s programs-planning chair, who was assisted in the final selection of speakers by Monica Sciortino, Karen Behrens and Darlene Schwarzkopf.

To add the finishing touches to program topics and schedules, the guest speakers and Chapter LP members met on Tuesday, March 21, at the YMCA Healthy Living Center to usher in the spring season, share lunch and get better acquainted. The luncheon was prepared and hosted by Beverly Fletcher. Other hostesses were Joanne Becker, Amanda Sindelar and members of Chapter LP.

“This occasion provided a timely starting point to kick off Chapter LP’s programs, upcoming fundraising events and solidify the business agenda,” Fletcher said.

The “Excellence in Leadership” program series will feature the following past and present women leaders from the greater Council Bluffs area:

• Patricia La Bounty, curator, The Union Pacific Railroad Museum;

• Marie Knedler, past president, CHI Hospitals in both Council Bluffs and Omaha;

• Dr. Vivyonne Ewing, president, Children’s Square, USA;

• Antonia Krupicke-Smith, director, Council Bluffs Public Library;

• Rachel George, managing editor, The Daily Nonpareil newspaper;

• Rochelle Borgalia, membership director, YMCA Healthy Living Center;

• Katherine “Kip” Sherbondy of Sherbondy’s Garden Center and a member of P.E.O. Chapter FK;

• Cheryl Haines, bell choir director, New Horizon Presbyterian Church;

• Cheryl Punteney, past president, P.E.O. Chapter LP, whose topic will be “Remembering Dorothy Strohbehn”, Council Bluffs’ first and only woman mayor;

• Patricia Minchin, member of P.E.O. Chapter IQ, will present “An Odyssey: Sailing Around the World.” Minchin has visited all seven continents.

Chapter LP will also host an upcoming major fundraising event to generate funds for aspiring young women in the completion of their college education. To be held at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., this event is promoted as “The Best Bridge Party of the Season.”

It is expected to attract bridge players from around the area who are invited to "get in the game" for food, fun, friendship and prizes. Tickets can be reserved by sending a check in the amount of $20 to Chapter LP and mailed to Karen Behrens, treasurer, 109 Wilshire Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

For details, contact Joanne Becker at 712-366-5761.