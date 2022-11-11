St. Patrick's Legion of Mary, Altar/Rosary Society sponsor Rosary rally

The Legion of Mary ladies directed the prayer service, according to Vice President Eileen Smith. The Rev. James Ahenkora opened with a song. He spoke on the power of praying the Rosary, recalling the Fatima story of 1917 in Fatima, Portugal, where the Blessed Mother appeared to three children asking them to pray for sinners and peace in the world. The Blessed Mother told the children that mankind needs to quit sinning and offending God.