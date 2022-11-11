 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

St. Patrick's Legion of Mary, Altar/Rosary Society sponsor Rosary rally

  • 0
111122-cbn-life-rosary-rally.jpg

Eileen Smith calls attention to a banner encouraging people to pray the Rosary before a Rosary rally Oct. 15 in Bayliss Park, sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Legion of Mary and Altar-Rosary Society.

 COURTESY EILEEN SMITH

The St. Patrick’s Legion of Mary and Altar/Rosary Society sponsored a Public Square Rosary Crusade on Oct. 15 at Bayliss Park.

The event commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Fatima Miracle.

The Legion of Mary ladies directed the prayer service, according to Vice President Eileen Smith. The Rev. James Ahenkora opened with a song. He spoke on the power of praying the Rosary, recalling the Fatima story of 1917 in Fatima, Portugal, where the Blessed Mother appeared to three children asking them to pray for sinners and peace in the world. The Blessed Mother told the children that mankind needs to quit sinning and offending God.

The Angelus was prayed next, followed by the recitation of the Rosary and ending with the Litany to the Blessed Mother. The pastor closed with song and a final blessing.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if your itchy skin is just dry or something more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert