St. Patrick's Legion of Mary, Altar/Rosary Society sponsor Rosary rally

The St. Patrick’s Legion of Mary and Altar/Rosary Society sponsored a Public Square Rosary Crusade on Oct. 15 at Bayliss Park.
The event commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Fatima Miracle.
The Legion of Mary ladies directed the prayer service, according to Vice President Eileen Smith. The Rev. James Ahenkora opened with a song. He spoke on the power of praying the Rosary, recalling the Fatima story of 1917 in Fatima, Portugal, where the Blessed Mother appeared to three children asking them to pray for sinners and peace in the world. The Blessed Mother told the children that mankind needs to quit sinning and offending God.
The Angelus was prayed next, followed by the recitation of the Rosary and ending with the Litany to the Blessed Mother. The pastor closed with song and a final blessing.