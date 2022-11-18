Student Ambassadors, Rotarians and citizens raise money for polio vaccine

A group of Council Bluffs students completed a project this week that will make a difference in another part of the world.

College View Elementary School fifth-grade Student Ambassadors started a fundraising campaign to help fund polio vaccinations for children in developing nations that ballooned into a much wider effort.

“Really, our mission is to work for international (understanding), so this is perfect,” said College View Principal Amy Andersen.

The idea was hatched after Steve Chamley and Carol Wood from the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club spoke to students at College View about Rotary International’s Purple Pinkies Program on Oct. 24 — World Polio Day. The day focuses on progress toward eradicating polio and the work Rotarians do around the world to accomplish that, according to Cieandra Tripp, club administrator.

The students were told how children get their pinkies colored purple when they receive a polio vaccination, how it costs just $1 to vaccinate a child and how the work to eradicate polio is a disease-fighting model for combatting other diseases, she said.

“Part of Student Ambassadors is they do service projects,” said teacher Melissa Taylor, co-sponsor of the group with counselor Jeni Degner. “Our school had partnered with Rotary before.”

“After Rotary taught our kids about polio, they decided they wanted to take action,” Degner said. “The Student Ambassadors created a presentation, because they wanted to teach other classrooms.”

Over a three-day period from Oct. 25-27, the students visited other classrooms in small groups, gave their presentations and asked if anyone wanted to donate, she said. Students who gave something got to color their pinkies purple on a purple ink pad. The winning class (that donated the most) got to have a popcorn party.

The Student Ambassadors raised $632.43.

“These kids, I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Andersen said. “These kids are so caring and empathetic. It’s great we were able to give them an opportunity to show it.”

But it didn’t stop there. When the students presented the money to the club during its meeting Thursday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, they found out how much further the campaign had gone.

“We are so impressed with your group taking the initiative to do this,” said club member Cara Cool-Trede.

She explained that club members had decided to match the donation the Student Ambassadors were making, resulting in a total of about $1,264. Then the Rotary Club District joined in to match that amount, boosting it to $2,400. Even some people who read about the fund drive on Facebook sent contributions. Finally, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the final amount, resulting in a total contribution of thousands of dollars going to help vaccinate children against polio.

Each time Cool-Trede named another group that was matching the donation, she held up another jar of M&Ms, then had a student pour them into a clear plastic container.

“Every one of those M&Ms represents a polio vaccination that a child’s going to get,” she said as the mound of candy grew larger. When all of the M&Ms had been poured in, she let the students take a plastic bag and scoop some out to take with them.