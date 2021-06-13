The Dodge Connection: Dodge & Grant, a 'proud heritage

Still, it was a financial wound from which Grant would never recover. General Dodge assisted as he could, sometimes financially.

One afternoon at lunch, the back of Grant’s throat began to burn with discomfort. It was the beginning of the end. Cancer.

Grant wrote to Dodge late in 1884, “I am sorry to trouble you, and would not but for the circumstances under which I am placed. Since my (cancer) of nearly a year ago, I have grown very weak. A sore throat of six months and standing has given me much trouble. I think a visit to the Hot Springs would do me much good. Can you furnish me a special care out and back?”

It was the last letter Grant would compose in his own hand.

Dodge sent his private rail car immediately. But it was a journey never taken. Grant died just a few months later ... too weak for a final trip.

Dodge was devastated by the loss of his friend and mentor. Dodge wrote to Grant’s son Fredrick, “No one can feel more keenly the great loss that Grant is to the people of this country than I do. For 23 years he has been so good, so kind a friend to me that it is hard to give him up.”