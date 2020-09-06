Trek 100 puts Dave Wise over 1,500 miles biked in 2020

“I was thinking in my head how far it would be to ride to all the TS Bank branches in southwest Iowa and when I mapped it, it came out to 99 miles,” he said. “When I saw that I knew I had my route.”

The route started at the TS Bank branch in Corning and continued to Atlantic, Treynor, a stop in Oakland for food and hydration and then to Council Bluffs. When he reached TS Bank at 43 Scott Street, they did a lap around the block to finish their trip at exactly 100 miles.

Wise had not heard of MACC before the event, but had always been a Trek bike fan and he saw they were partnering with them. After researching, Wise became impressed with the organization.

“For whatever reason, I have seen too many cases of childhood cancer with people close to me,” he said. “The St. Albert community tragically lost Yaretzy Aguilar in February, and a dear friend from high school lost her daughter Olivia Hautala in May. Eli Shepard, another St. Albert kid, has been battling cancer and is now cancer free. I was really affected by their stories and their perseverance in the face of terrible odds.”

Wise wanted to quit during the ride several times, but what he was going through was nowhere near what kids and their families go through while battling cancer, he said.