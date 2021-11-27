Two Council Bluffs churches thankful to be in their new, larger homes

This summer, the church was approached by a prospective buyer for the property.

“We really didn’t think much about it, to be honest,” the Rev. Matt Beckner said. “Building costs are at an all-time high, and properties for sale go very quickly. But as he often does, God had other plans.”

Shortly after that, the Southview building and annex went on the market.

“A lot of prayer and fasting by the congregation’s leadership and congregation went into the relocation decision, and ultimately both the leadership and congregation were unanimous in their desire to purchase the Southview property,” the press release stated. The annex building at the new location will be an activity center and will be available for use by different ministry teams for activities and special events.

“We’re very excited to be here, and it’s worked out real well so far,” Beckner said. “We repainted the inside so it’s freshened up and remodeled a little, put in new signage and new carpet. We’re looking forward to future ministries and interacting with the neighborhood.”

The church’s previous property was not in a residential area, so that is a new opportunity, Beckner said. They did have more green space at that location.