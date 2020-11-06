Volunteers needed at over 130 red kettle stations for the Salvation Army

Soon bells will be ringing all around the Council Bluffs-Omaha area at more than 130 Red Kettle sites for the Salvation Army. With an expected increase in holiday assistance this year, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers.

“We are able to help struggling individuals, families, and communities thanks to our Red Kettle corporate partners,” the organization said in a release.

“In recent years, an average of $550,000 has been raised through Red Kettles in support of metro-area Salvation Army services — from food to utility assistance to youth programs and much more,” Salvation Army’s Director of Integrated Communications Todd Andrews said.

The Salvation Army expects the demand for holiday assistance this Christmas to increase by 155%.

With COVID-19 still a concern, the Salvation Army has implemented new safety protocols to maximize safety for everyone. According to the release, these protocols include: