Webb, Wilber and Heinrich honored with Children's Square Jason Awards

Children’s Square USA honored three people who have made a difference in children’s lives during its first in-person awards banquet since before the pandemic Thursday at the Mid-America Center.

Richard Webb, Matt Wilber and Carl Heinrich were presented Jason Awards.

John Ewing Jr., husband of Children’s Square President and CEO Viv Ewing, presented a Jason Award to Richard Webb, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

“Richard has the ability to work closely with an extraordinary team of teammates, board members, donors and community stakeholders to help thousands of youth each year reach their fullest potential and continue building upon a legacy that has been known for 60 years,” he said.

Webb also serves on the Chancellor’s Board of Counselors at University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Chancellor Gold’s African American Advisory Cabinet and the Film Streams and Midwest African Chamber Board of Directors.

“Richard, I am so proud of you and the wonderful work that you’re doing,” Ewing said.

“Thank you all for the acknowledgement,” Webb said.

Webb worked for Caesars Entertainment before beginning the post at Boys & Girls Clubs, he said.

“Finding the opportunity to go into the nonprofit sector — it really allows me to be the big kid that I am,” as well as helping children “be their best,” he said.

Machaela Clark presented the award to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, who will share the award with his office’s Juvenile Division.

Clark said she and her husband had picked up an infant to care for who had two siblings from Children’s Square’s Children’s Emergency Shelter.

“My husband and I made the hard decision to only take one,” she said.

Regarding Wilber, she said, “He’s a great leader. He’s supportive, down to earth. As a community, we are blessed to have such a great leader in this role.”

Wilber said he was “honored, humbled and surprised” when he was contacted about winning the award.

Wilber said his office receives about 200 cases per year of children in need of assistance — children who are removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. After being placed in foster care for a period of time, most can be safely returned to their homes. About 30 cannot safely return to their homes, and some are fatally injured before they can be rescued from an abusive situation. He put together a team of people who wanted to dedicate their careers to children.

“These are our most vulnerable victims, and this is a burnout job,” he said.

Wilber credited his staff members who spend almost all of their time in court representing children. He said he has lasted 20 years as county attorney because of his family.

“They’re always there to support me and give me a place to come home to and forget about work,” he said.

Wilber also credited music and classic cars and rock with bringing him renewal.

“Singing brings peace to my soul,” he said.

Mary Ann Hanusa, former state representative and a Children’s Square employee, presented the award to Carl Heinrich.

Heinrich’s service to the community has included serving as chair of fundraisers for local nonprofit organizations, reigning briefly as king of the Renaissance Faire of the Midlands, serving on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and the boards of numerous local organizations, and playing the role of Santa Claus on Christmas Day for young residents of Children’s Square at Hanusa’s request.

“Carl never said ‘no’ to his community,” she said.

Heinrich already had a suit, as he had been playing Santa at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. The first time he did it at Children’s Square, he went in, passed out presents, talked a little and left. He wondered how he could make it more meaningful for the children. He got permission from then-President Carol Wood to talk to each child individually.

“I looked them right in the eye, asked them to take my hand. I asked them ‘do you know you are a special person? I am so glad you’re on this Earth with me. I love you.’” Then he told them, “I’m always here for you.”

An 8-year-old boy responded in a profound way.

“He was holding my hand, he was looking into my face,” Heinrich said. “He looked into my face with those piercing eyes and said, “Will you be my dad?”

Heinrich added that he is just at Children’s Square for a moment, and the staff and many volunteers are there every day.

“These people spend their time and money to provide support to these children,” he said. “There are many, many volunteers that are providing resources to make things special for the kids. Thank you folks for making me feel special tonight.”

Children’s Square recently completed a $250,000 renovation of its Children’s Emergency Shelter. Now, it is trying to raise $500,000 for additional improvements. As of Thursday night, it was $5,000 short of its goal.