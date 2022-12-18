FAMILY Inc. awarded grants, will triple number of SWI counties it serves

FAMILY Inc. will triple the number of southwest Iowa counties it serves after being awarded two grants this year.

FAMILY recently received notice of intent to award Title V funding for child health and oral health services from Jan. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2026, as well as for the 1st Five Healthy Mental Development program from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026, from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this summer, the nonprofit organization was awarded funding from IDHHS for maternal health services for a five-year program period beginning Oct. 1, 2022, according to a press release from FAMILY. The agency has been the Title V provider for Pottawattamie and Mills counties since 2010 and the 1st Five provider for the same counties since 2016.

The organization will now add Cass, Harrison, Monona and Shelby counties to its service area for all four programs (child health, maternal health, oral health and 1st Five) beginning January 2023.

“FAMILY is most excited about the expansion of services into four additional counties,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director. “We are eager to get to know these communities, build trusting relationships and, ultimately, a brighter, healthier future for everyone!”

As a result of COVID-19, the percentage of children receiving the recommended well-child visits that ensure a child is progressing developmentally and continuing to thrive drastically decreased. More families found themselves financially unstable, and accessing healthcare has become increasingly difficult. FAMILY Inc.’s public health team brings preventative screenings and supportive services to the communities that need it most, the press release stated. Children may receive lead, vision, hearing, oral health, developmental and social-emotional screenings. Connections are made to insurance, medical and dental homes as indicated by screening results for ongoing preventative care.

Additionally, families who qualify may be connected to supportive services such as in-home visits with a maternal health nurse or social worker during pregnancy and up to six weeks postpartum, a monthly support group for mothers to support each other through shared challenges and Early Head Start home visits for children pre-natal through age 3 to empower parents and ensure every child is given the very best chances for success.

For over a decade, FAMILY has been working to keep the community healthy and, through this work, has established strong partnerships with other community organizations in order to support the needs of children and families in western Iowa, Kolakowski said.

“Our best, most effective work is accomplished through partnership,” she said. “We are proud to serve alongside organizations like Centro Latino, Pottawattamie and Mills County Public Health, Green Hills AEA, All Care Health Center, our local hospital systems and more to wrap around program participants in every way possible. When we do this, everyone wins!

“Further, our work has been supported by local and statewide foundations who believe in our mission to engage, educate and inspire a healthy community,” Kolakowski said. “In fact, funding from the Community Foundation for Western Iowa to support health and safety technical assistance for childcare providers to improve their quality rating was leveraged along with our application to the state in order to demonstrate our organization’s preparedness for service provision and expansion.”