Family-owned grocery stores part of Council Bluffs' business history

One can’t talk grocery stores without a mention of the sticky little coupons housewives of the ’50s and ’60s couldn’t get enough of. Trading stamps were a way to get the silverware, small appliances, jewelry and gadgets housewives wanted but were too practical to buy. It was OK to be a bit extravagant in redeeming the stamps — those dream items were now theirs for free.

In Council Bluffs, the Hinky Dinky stores led the stamp innovation. National chain Kroger’s embarked on a plan to create their own trading stamp rather than have to dilute profits by contracting with a third party like Sperry and Hutchinson, which operated S&H Green Stamps. To help offset the costs of developing such an operation they invited a dozen non-competing regional chains, like Hinky Dinky, to participate in their new Top Value stamps.

Safeway president Lingen Warren resisted the stamps. He was finally ousted as president and the stores began giving Gold Bond stamps. SuperValu food stores likewise gave Gold Bond stamps.