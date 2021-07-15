Family-owned grocery stores part of Council Bluffs' business history

Everybody has to eat. Given that, it would seem like a grocery store would be the least risky business ever. Indeed, most have done well during their time, but as the industry has evolved, many have come and gone.
As with most businesses, grocery stores were independently owned in the city’s earlier days. Over 150 family grocery stores have operated throughout the city. Many independent stores were near downtown, including Krumenacher, The Owl, Wig Wam, Olmstead, Lincoln Market, and White Front, but in an era when transportation was more difficult yet inadequate refrigeration necessitated frequent shopping trips, grocery stores were scattered all over town, serving the neighborhoods around them.
Though chain grocery stores claimed a large share of the business by the middle of the 20th Century, many independents continued to thrive. In a 1975 interview, Joe Krumenacher explained there will always be a market for the personal service a smaller store can offer, noting some of his customers had been doing business with the store his father had started for over 50 years.
Serving the south end, Mortensen’s Grocery at 810 16th Ave. began in 1876 and remained a fixture over a hundred years. Sam Bubbs’ store near Longfellow School provided groceries to that neighborhood from the early 1920s until the 1997 retirement of Lloyd Krasne, his son-in-law, who had taken over the business. Fresh meats and produce came to the west side of town in 1967 when Miss Council Bluffs (Marsha Bigham) used a meat cleaver to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Ralph’s Superette at 35th Street and Fifth Avenue. Ralph Hennings operated that store until his retirement in 1987.
Charles Merriam constructed two brick buildings at the very north edge of town on the Lincoln Highway. He operated the larger of the two as a grocery store and leased the smaller for use as a service station. Art Norgard learned the trade working at Merriam’s then bought his own grocery store at Oak Street and Broadway. Though a much larger Safeway built next door, the two coexisted for a dozen years, the gregarious Norgard maintaining his market share by conversing in Danish with his loyal Dane customers plus offering delivery and credit. Norgard joked that Safeway was his warehouse; if someone ordered something he didn’t have in stock he merely had to step next door to buy it.
Decades before convenience stores came on the scene, Emma and Ray Payne operated a combination service station and grocery store on U.S. Highway 6 just east of town. They found a special niche by being open Sunday, a day most major supermarkets of that time were closed.
Safeway was a major player in Council Bluffs for almost seventy years. Founded by Baptist minister S.M. Skaggs in American Falls, Idaho, the store offered no credit, thus being “the safe way to shop,” preventing a family from falling into the “growing evil of installment purchasing.” Skaggs’ six sons took over and rapidly expanded the business into multiple states. Council Bluffs’ first Safeway opened in 1929, becoming the city’s first grocery chain store, and the first to offer the new concept of “self service” shopping.
In 1934, a design by Bluffs architect J. Chris Jensen was adopted as the standard for the growing chain and used to build over three hundred Safeway stores across the country. Citing “an unprofitable situation” Safeway pulled out of the area in 1982.
Hinky Dinky was founded in Omaha by brothers Jule, Henry and Albert Newman along with cousin Ben Silver. The original Council Bluffs store was on the north side of the 200 block of West Broadway. When the former Woodward Candy building became available Hinky Dinky moved across the street. The building had been partially demolished, leaving two of the original four floors. Hinky Dinky removed the roof and walls of the second floor making it a rooftop parking lot with access from Pierce Street.
In 1957, Hinky Dinky opened a second store at 28th and Broadway, which at 20,500 square feet was not only Council Bluffs’ largest retail building, it was the largest supermarket in the state of Iowa. In 1970, the company left the old downtown site for a new location on North Broadway. The name came from a popular World War I era song, “Hinky Dinky Parlez-vous,” a name sufficiently similar to the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain the latter filed suit, but dropped the trademark infringement claim before the matter went to court.
Scotty Cairney and Roger Demory joined a virtual chain of independent grocery stores and opened a Rog and Scotty’s SuperValu at Seventh and Broadway in 1952. The store did well, and grew into a major local chain with large new stores added on East Broadway and at 35th and West Broadway. There was also a Rog and Scotty’s on McPherson and in the south end at 2121 S. Seventh St.
That same year James Sheer and Dean Richardson formed a corporation with Omaha grocer Joe Shavers to take over the A&P store at 133 W. Broadway. Shavers’ Food Mart opened a second and much larger store on Bennett Avenue in 1965. Sheer and Richardson purchased the Hansen Town and Country Market on the South Omaha Bridge Road which then became Jim and Dean’s. James Sheer served on the city council and as mayor of Council Bluffs in 1979. Shavers’ pulled out of Council Bluffs for a time but returned in 1982 when the Omaha firm purchased the former Safeway store at Eighth and Broadway.
Decades before comprehensive stores like Walmart, the Peoples Store had become a retailer offering just about anything a typical family needed under one roof, including groceries.
Though transparent to the customer, the store was also unique in that various departments were independently operated by different families. The store at Bryant Street and Broadway was at the heart of the downtown urban renewal district and was razed in 1973.
The southern Iowa firm Hy-Vee announced two stores for Council Bluffs in 1977, the first on North 16th Street and a second on Madison Avenue. The company was founded in 1930 and had 15 stores elsewhere in Iowa at that time.
Harold Cooperman and Richard Juro brought a concept they observed working in other cities to Council Bluffs in 1980. Their No Frills Supermarket offered lower prices through savings garnered by having customers bag their own groceries and skipping the labor intensive task of marking prices on individual containers.
One can’t talk grocery stores without a mention of the sticky little coupons housewives of the ’50s and ’60s couldn’t get enough of. Trading stamps were a way to get the silverware, small appliances, jewelry and gadgets housewives wanted but were too practical to buy. It was OK to be a bit extravagant in redeeming the stamps — those dream items were now theirs for free.
In Council Bluffs, the Hinky Dinky stores led the stamp innovation. National chain Kroger’s embarked on a plan to create their own trading stamp rather than have to dilute profits by contracting with a third party like Sperry and Hutchinson, which operated S&H Green Stamps. To help offset the costs of developing such an operation they invited a dozen non-competing regional chains, like Hinky Dinky, to participate in their new Top Value stamps.
Safeway president Lingen Warren resisted the stamps. He was finally ousted as president and the stores began giving Gold Bond stamps. SuperValu food stores likewise gave Gold Bond stamps.
Neil Shaver was particularly influential in bringing the era of grocery store trading stamps to an end in Council Bluffs and Omaha. Shaver, son of the founder of Shavers Food Stores, was an excellent amateur actor and used his talent to challenge the stamp mentality. Shavers sponsored late night movies on local television, and Neil Shaver developed a following as the personality who introduced the movies. He used the rapport he earned with viewers to explain how much the stamps cost the stores, and how Shavers, by not giving stamps, could undersell the stamp stores on all items, not just a hand full of loss leaders. “It’s the tape total that counts” resonated with shoppers, and other stores were able to wean their customers off of the stamps with the promise of overall lower costs.