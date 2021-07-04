712 Initiative and partners to repurpose Cohen Building, where Iowa Clothes was once housed

Many members of the Cohen family worked for Iowa Clothes — her grandfather, grandmother, father, mom, brother and others. Whether they were paid or not, they all helped Iowa Clothes thrive in Council Bluffs.

The space is expected to open in July 2022, and will have two new commercial bays and 18 apartments — studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. In the bays will be Dusted Charm’s new headquarters, a modeling studio and online sales as well as Chelsea Herman, an artist here in Council Bluffs.

“Isn’t that charming going from men’s to women’s?” Garst said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The housing units have been vacant for decades and by rejuvenating them, it will help chip away at the housing shortage in Council Bluffs. NP Dodge Management will oversee leasing and management of the apartments, and applications for the apartments will start in July 2022.

“We are keeping as much as we possibly can while modernizing the space for code and overall flow and efficiency,” Garst said. “The front units facing Broadway will be extremely intact. Although we are doing vast amounts of plaster repair or overlay, HVAC, wiring and plumbing, much of the historic feel will come back.