712 Initiative and partners to repurpose Cohen Building, where Iowa Clothes was once housed

What was once home to the Iowa Clothes store founded by Harry Cohen will once again be a place where locals can come to shop, work and live, thanks to the 712 Initiative, Iowa West Foundation, city departments and local donors.
The vacant building on 530 W. Broadway will now be the Cohen Building in honor of Cohen and his impact on Council Bluffs.
“Cohen and his store were a staple in the community for over half a decade,” the partners said. “The men’s clothing store was founded in 1919 and made the move to 530 W Broadway in 1930. It remained in the building until Iowa Clothes closed in 1996.”
Construction kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.
“It took all of us here to bring back vitality, commerce and housing and an increased tax base back to this property district and the community at large,” Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative, told the crowd on Thursday.
When it came down to deciding the name for the building, Cohen’s granddaughter, Patty Nogg and her husband Steve, reached out to donate to the project and secured naming rights.
“When the opportunity came up to name this building, Steve and I did not hesitate to commit,” Patty said. “For us, there was no question that this building should be named in honor of and in memory of my grandfather.”
Many members of the Cohen family worked for Iowa Clothes — her grandfather, grandmother, father, mom, brother and others. Whether they were paid or not, they all helped Iowa Clothes thrive in Council Bluffs.
The space is expected to open in July 2022, and will have two new commercial bays and 18 apartments — studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. In the bays will be Dusted Charm’s new headquarters, a modeling studio and online sales as well as Chelsea Herman, an artist here in Council Bluffs.
“Isn’t that charming going from men’s to women’s?” Garst said.
The housing units have been vacant for decades and by rejuvenating them, it will help chip away at the housing shortage in Council Bluffs. NP Dodge Management will oversee leasing and management of the apartments, and applications for the apartments will start in July 2022.
“We are keeping as much as we possibly can while modernizing the space for code and overall flow and efficiency,” Garst said. “The front units facing Broadway will be extremely intact. Although we are doing vast amounts of plaster repair or overlay, HVAC, wiring and plumbing, much of the historic feel will come back.
“Original wood flooring will remain and tubs that can be saved are being reglazed. The apartment corridor will be preserved, and we’ll even be displaying the old hallway screen doors by attaching them to the wall to give homage to the past while entering this building’s new chapter.”
Traditional storefronts and front doors will be brought back to the building along with the brick on the first floor. With some older buildings, updates can take away the history from a building, but in this case, Garst said it helped save the property.
“We truly feel the urban renewal updates helped save this property at one point, but the story that fits the building more were those original uses and the everyday commerce that once existed,” she said.
Of course with an older building, there are many stories to follow and Mayor Matt Walsh shared some of his own personal history with the Iowa Clothes shop.
“When I grew up in Council Bluffs, the Iowa Clothes shop was the place to shop,” he said. “Converse All Stars cost the exorbitant price of $8.99, almost twice as much as Red Ball Jets, the other name brand tennis shoe.
“Shopping at Iowa Clothes always meant some sleight of hand magic with a quarter being pulled from behind my ear. But the real magic was picking up my clothes, signing a ticket and my mom being billed at the end of the month. Those were the days of true customer service.”
Other businesses that were housed in the now Cohen Building included Storz Brewery and the brewery’s Blue Ribbon Saloon, Wilcox Flowers, Martin’s Drug and later Eve’s Pastry Shop and Lane Brothers Pharmacy. There were also apartments above the stores.
Even though the Iowa Clothes business is gone, as well as those who made it so successful, Patty thanks Garst, those with the Iowa West Foundation and all the donors, because of them, the memories of the shop and Cohen will not be forgotten.
“All of us that worked on this project were so touched by the tremendous amount of support and love we felt Thursday from those that came out to celebrate with us,” Garst said. “Council Bluffs, thank you for your patience as we got this redevelopment pipeline back up and working again to revitalize our vacant downtown buildings and sites.
“We at The 712, along with many that toured the building ... cannot wait to see the apartment units come back to life and achieve downtown living energy once again. There will be overwhelming joy next year once I see that first apartment living room light on as I drive home from work.”