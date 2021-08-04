Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Fashion to Die For

Kathy Wilson will be at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Aug. 19 to present “Fashions to Die For” in honor of Omaha Fashion Week, which starts on Aug. 26 in Omaha.

Wilson, a historian and educator, will touch on topics including how clothing can make you sick, previous century fashions and urban myths.

“I love historical fashion, and must admit that ‘Fashions to Die For’ is probably my favorite program — I even have ‘show and tell’ items to bring along,” Wilson said in a press release.

The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. in meeting room B, or it can be viewed over Zoom by pre-registering. The library asks those who are not vaccinated to please wear a mask.

This program is free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132. For more information visit councilbluffslibrary.org.