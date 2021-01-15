Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 3rd Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. There will not be in-person worship. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 1:43-51.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday’s. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged, but not required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will have worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and the website is SaintJohnELCA.org . The Nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Rd., invites you to worship with in person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will have in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via the Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view services on YouTube any time after at the YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the 3rd and 4th Friday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. Again, you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with traditional worship with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are cancelled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate the live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also cancelled until further notice. Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have Contemporary Services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page beginning on Mondays at timothylutheran.net. Sunday School and adult Bible Class are at 9:15 a.m. Midweek Bible Study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Cor. 6:12-20 and John 1:43-51. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join the church in worship at home through Facebook Live. Thursday Bible Study is to be determined. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can check the church out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed and will be reviewed on Jan. 31 to determine how to proceed. Church services are currently online at 11a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Cor. 6:12-20 and John 1:43-51. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check the church out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., leadership has decided to continue with our online-only worship services for the month of January. The sanctuary will be closed for in-person worship through January, and we will continue to post an online service each Sunday at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. We will also continue to have a Zoom fellowship time before Sunday services, with slightly altered times from 9:15 to 9:45 AM. As January progresses, the church will keep you updated on service plans for February.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ, 140 W Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs. Our theme this week is “Here I Am” with scriptures Gen 1:1-5/1-3-8 IV, Psalm 29, Acts 19:1-7 and Mark 1:4-11. At this time, the church is not having services this week, and are taking this week by week. Please call the office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/.