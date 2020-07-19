New clothing line, 'Golden Bolt,' brings back memories some may forgotten

With the Golden Bolt clothing line only launching last month, co-owners Josh White and Rachel Nagunst have seen popularity growing with their business.
“It started when Josh came to me about working together on a civic pride band,” Nagunst said. “We had both seen similar brands for other cities and states, and thought that something like that might be new and different for this area.”
White and Nagunst graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School together.
“We both grew up here, we both love where we grew up and we decided to build our families here,” White said. “We decided on T-shirts because they’re tangible and everyone wears a T-shirt.”
For their designs they find inspiration through the nostalgic aspects of the area. White said they want to bring back the history and remind people that these places did exist at one point.
A few designs they have done already include the Rolla-Rena (after the former skating rink), Playland Speedway and the “Welcome to Council Bluffs” sign.
The Rolla-Rena shirt has a unique spin on it, since they only knew the outline of the sign.
“We knew the sign shape, but we didn’t know what was on there and we couldn’t find any pictures,” White said. “So we created what we thought it might have looked like.”
Designs for the shirts are created by their graphic designer, Nate Evans.
“This area, and Council Bluffs specifically, has such a rich history, and so many cool and exciting places we thought it would be fun to highlight some of them past and present,” Nagunst said.
Some other shirts are in the works, but they’re keeping designs a secret until they drop.
All shirts are printed at their shop, while designs are made in town. The only item not from Council Bluffs are the shirts they print on. The printing process is quick, but the owners said the design takes longer because they want to make sure it’s what they want.
White said it’s a bare bones operation and a passion project more than anything. They started the idea at the beginning of this year, so from idea to product it took about six months.
“It’s cool to see something that started as an idea actually come to fruition,” White said.
Right now the focus is on Council Bluffs, but they would later like to include southwest Iowa and Omaha.
“Ultimately our goal is to shine a light on all of the great things about this community, Nagunst said. “There are so many good people, places and things in Council Bluffs, and Josh and I both believe we should be highlighting them.”
They hope their brand brings back pleasant memories of past events and places, while continuing to highlight current positive aspects of Council Bluffs.
See what is available at goldenboltbrand.com. They are doing online sales and pop-up shops only. They also have koozies and stickers available.
“We want people to tell us the places they remember and where they used to love to go,” White said. “It’s the community brand, we are just wanting to build it.”
