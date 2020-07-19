New clothing line, 'Golden Bolt,' brings back memories some may forgotten

Designs for the shirts are created by their graphic designer, Nate Evans.

“This area, and Council Bluffs specifically, has such a rich history, and so many cool and exciting places we thought it would be fun to highlight some of them past and present,” Nagunst said.

Some other shirts are in the works, but they’re keeping designs a secret until they drop.

All shirts are printed at their shop, while designs are made in town. The only item not from Council Bluffs are the shirts they print on. The printing process is quick, but the owners said the design takes longer because they want to make sure it’s what they want.

White said it’s a bare bones operation and a passion project more than anything. They started the idea at the beginning of this year, so from idea to product it took about six months.

“It’s cool to see something that started as an idea actually come to fruition,” White said.

Right now the focus is on Council Bluffs, but they would later like to include southwest Iowa and Omaha.