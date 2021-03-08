New high-end hair salon opens in Sherwood Plaza

“I see the Highway 6 and I-80 corridor as the next hot growth spot in Council Bluffs,” said Brunow, the founder and president of Brunow Contracting, LLC and H2W Apparel. “To have a business that can provide exceptional and unique services in an area positioned for growth is a no brainer to me.”

Brunow is widely recognized among the business community as a vocal advocate for small business development and female entrepreneurship throughout the Midwest. In 2019, the U.S. Senate publicly recognized Brunow in the Congressional Record during National Small Business Week.

Adding a high-end hair salon to her portfolio came as a surprise, even to Brunow herself. She has spent the past year delivering more than 1.2 million units of personal protective equipment to every major government agency in Iowa.

Even so, the idea of launching another business to help the local economy seemed like a logical next step.

“What we’ve created in an area that needs revitalizing just makes sense,” Brunow said. “It’s exciting to know we’re building in a location that is on the cusp of taking off. It also makes me proud that we were able to save jobs and revamp a salon that had frankly not reached its potential.”