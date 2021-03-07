New high-end hair salon opens in Sherwood Plaza

A longtime entrepreneur and a creative hair stylist have joined forces to “rescue and revitalize” a Council Bluffs salon facing certain closure and job loss due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tamara Brunow and Rene O’Connor have purchased the former HairMasters salon at 2707 E. Kanesville Blvd. Along with giving the location a significant facelift, the two have rebranded the salon in its entirety. The new Beaux’s and Bombshells Hair Salon celebrated a soft opening Feb. 14.
Earlier this year, Minneapolis-based Regis Corporation, which owned HairMasters, announced it planned to close the location as part of a nationwide move to sell its company-owned salons amid the coronavirus pandemic. While COVID-19 has hurt businesses around the country, the beauty industry has been hit particularly hard. Among other things, social distancing and other safety requirements have made it challenging if not impossible to conduct business as usual in a field where working close to people is part of the job.
O’Connor, who owns Hello Gorgeous Salon at the Harvester Artist Lofts, had heard rumors of HairMasters closing. She reached out to Brunow and the two went to view the space, which is nestled within Sherwood Plaza, next door to Bomgaars.
Brunow looked at the space — and saw an opportunity. It is close to Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs schools and new residential developments, as well Highway 6 and Interstate 80, which provides access to a handful of smaller communities — Treynor, McClelland, Oakland, Minden, Underwood, Neola, and easy access to and from Lake Manawa and Omaha.
“I see the Highway 6 and I-80 corridor as the next hot growth spot in Council Bluffs,” said Brunow, the founder and president of Brunow Contracting, LLC and H2W Apparel. “To have a business that can provide exceptional and unique services in an area positioned for growth is a no brainer to me.”
Brunow is widely recognized among the business community as a vocal advocate for small business development and female entrepreneurship throughout the Midwest. In 2019, the U.S. Senate publicly recognized Brunow in the Congressional Record during National Small Business Week.
Adding a high-end hair salon to her portfolio came as a surprise, even to Brunow herself. She has spent the past year delivering more than 1.2 million units of personal protective equipment to every major government agency in Iowa.
Even so, the idea of launching another business to help the local economy seemed like a logical next step.
“What we’ve created in an area that needs revitalizing just makes sense,” Brunow said. “It’s exciting to know we’re building in a location that is on the cusp of taking off. It also makes me proud that we were able to save jobs and revamp a salon that had frankly not reached its potential.”
Brunow brings her business savvy — and her ability to make things happen — to the table, while O’Connor’s creativity is her biggest strength. That balance works, they said, as the two work toward their goals for the salon.
Beaux’s and Bombshells will have an elegant, yet comfortable look and feel, O’Connor said. Brunow and O’Connor chose the name of the salon to further convey a level of sophistication and class that is also down-to-earth. Salon offerings will include haircuts, highlights and blowouts, as well as services that are harder to come by in the area, such as hand-tied hair extensions and the latest trends in color styles and techniques.
The salon is looking to add to their unique roster of stylists as customer demand continues to grow.
“It’s just what Council Bluffs and its surrounding communities need,” said O’Connor. “In a great area that has so much walk and drive-by traffic, we are thrilled to offer customer services they can’t find anywhere else. It’s really good news for everyone.”
To make an appointment, call 712-325-5508.