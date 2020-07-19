You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New Old Navy store has official opening date
0 comments
top story

New Old Navy store has official opening date

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Old Navy is still returning to Council Bluffs, just a little later than planned.

If you’ve recently driven by, you may have seen mannequins take place in the windows.

The original plan was for Old Navy to open in the spring at Metro Crossing, 3706 Metro Drive, Suite 200, but COVID-19 delayed the process. The new opening date is now Wednesday, July 22 at noon, according to a sign on the door of the store.

According to gapinc.com, safety measures that are being put in place are, health guards at checkouts, increased cleaning and sanitization efforts and physical distancing guides in store.

Employees will be wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and washing hands frequently.

Fitting rooms will be available with increased cleaning efforts, but restrooms will be temporarily closed.

Some stores may require customers to wear masks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News