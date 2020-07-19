New Old Navy store has official opening date

Old Navy is still returning to Council Bluffs, just a little later than planned.

If you’ve recently driven by, you may have seen mannequins take place in the windows.

The original plan was for Old Navy to open in the spring at Metro Crossing, 3706 Metro Drive, Suite 200, but COVID-19 delayed the process. The new opening date is now Wednesday, July 22 at noon, according to a sign on the door of the store.

According to gapinc.com, safety measures that are being put in place are, health guards at checkouts, increased cleaning and sanitization efforts and physical distancing guides in store.

Employees will be wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and washing hands frequently.

Fitting rooms will be available with increased cleaning efforts, but restrooms will be temporarily closed.

Some stores may require customers to wear masks.

