First Avenue trail opens in Council Bluffs, with phase 2 set to begin this spring

Eight months after its groundbreaking, the first phase of the First Avenue trail is complete.

Brandon Garrett, director of community development, said FIRST AVE is an acronym for "Furthering Interconnections, Revitalization, Streetscapes, Transportation and Aesthetics for a Vibrant Economy.”

“The First Avenue multi-use trail project is a major component of that ‘FIRST AVE’ vision,” he said. “The trail was first adopted as a component of the 2015 West Broadway Corridor Plan and we are now implementing that piece.”

The first phase of construction included the section of trail from 25th to 35th Street. When finished, the trail will run from 16th to 35th Street, about 1.8 miles, and will connect with other trails within Council Bluffs.

The trail will cover ground where train tracks that were part of the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad used to lie -- the tracks were removed in 2013.

Along the trail there are plazas placed every three to four blocks.

“The plazas include a variety of things such as signage, wayfinding, benches, pedestals for future sculptural art, shade structures, landscaping, fall foliage trees, water fountains, trash cans, bike parking and a future Heartland Bike Share station at the 25th Street plaza,” Garrett said. “The multi-use trail is 14 feet wide with 10 feet of smooth, continuous asphalt in the middle and 2 feet of concrete shoulders for the safety of slower-moving individuals.”

Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland Bike Share, helped fundraise and secure the bike share location at the 25th Street plaza, right behind Hy-Vee Gas, 21 S 25th St. This bike share station will be equipped with 10 bikes, and the station will be in the middle of the other two bike share locations in Council Bluffs.

“This First Avenue trail is going to be amazing because it’s going to connect the two locations,” Foltz said. “So if you don’t have a bicycle, you can now ride comfortably and safely on First Ave trail from downtown Council Bluffs to the riverfront.”

To use a bike from one of the stations, users will need to download the BCycle app or use the kiosk at the stations to purchase, or use a membership. More information on bike share can be found at heartland.bcycle.com.

The trail isn’t only for cyclists, of course. Garrett said the trail is designed to be for multiple users: walkers, joggers, pets, wheel chairs, cyclists, scooters, strollers, big wheels, skate boards, roller blades and more.

“This trail is opening the door for more safe trail access,” Foltz said. “We need safe routes to ride on and this will be one of the safest routes in town now.”

The entire trail is lighted as well so the trail can be safely used any time and in all weather conditions.

“It’s a treat to be able to ride at night and have it lit up,” Foltz said. “You’re still in the city, but on a trail.”

The part of the trail that passes Thomas Jefferson High School features black welded-wire fencing, additional landscaping, gates, ADA ramps and seating walls.

“This transportation and quality of life investment is the finest example of mobility infrastructure in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro,” Garrett said. “Furthermore, this trail will become part of the Great American Rail Trail that will run from Washington, D.C. to Washington state.”

Construction on phase two will begin in the spring and will run from 16th Street to 25th Street, Garrett said. In total, the trail will be just a little under two miles long.

“I would encourage everyone to get out and ride on the First Avenue trail,” Foltz said.

For more information visit firstavecb.com or listen to the “On FIRST” podcast at onfirstcb.com.

