Flashlight tours add spooky ambiance to must-see Squirrel Cage Jail

Pottawattamie County’s Squirrel Cage Jail opened in 1885.

The rotary jail was considered efficient, cost-effective and escape-proof, yet only 18 were ever built. The local facility was the only three-story rotary jail built — the largest of its kind — with room for 60 inmates. It is one of only three still standing across the country today.

The rotary jail was staffed by the jailer and his wife.

“It was made for ease of use of the jailer, so an unarmed jailer could manage all the inmates housed within, just basically by turning a hand crank,” Pottawattamie County Historical Society Vice President J.W. LeMaster said in a YouTube video made about the jail in 2021. “The whole center of the building turned, which could allow him to let one inmate in and one inmate out.”

The county jail was in continuous use until 1969, according to the Historical Society’s website, when it was closed due to safety concerns.

The building was acquired by the Council Bluffs Park Board in 1971 for preservation, and it was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 by the United States government, according to information on the Historical Society’s website. In 1977, the Historical Society led an effort to save the jail, and today owns and operates the facility.

Outside of normal operating hours, the Historical Society offers flashlight tours of the facility in the evenings leading up to Halloween.

The tours — recommended for ages 13 and up, according to the website — kicked off Thursday night.

We attended the second tour, at 6:30 p.m. The sun was still setting, allowing for a bit of extra light as we entered the historic site.

Caution tape, colored lights and other Halloween decor was displayed throughout the building, adding a spooky twist to the historic tour.

We made our way past the booking room and solitary confinement, through the first and second floors — stopping in juvenile detention and the infirmary before exploring the jailer’s apartment in the fourth floor.

Our tour guide provided interesting facts about each stop and was willing to answer a number of questions. She guided us by flashlight up and down some of the stranger steps into rooms, making sure everyone stuck together and was safe.

A couple of “scarers” dressed in costume provided jump scares and giggles to those in the tour group.

Admittedly, it was my first time in the jail, so taking in all the historic knowledge was great fun. I found it fascinating, and hope to go back during the day to get a closer look at the displays.

The dimmer light and unknowns around each corner provided the perfect ambiance for lovers of Halloween. Still, it wasn’t overdone and the focus of the tour was the history of the jail, which I appreciated.

Though the jail is reportedly haunted, I didn’t experience anything paranormal, which is just fine by me.

“There were a lot of inmates here; everyone’s angry, everyone wants to get out, and that energy kind of seeps into the walls and it stays there,” Slaughter said in a podcast on the Historical Society’s website.

Five deaths were also reported at the jail, four inmates and one deputy. Adding to its mystery, the building is also built on the site of a former morgue.

People have reported hearing footsteps, seeing dots of light, hearing voices, things falling and doors opening and closing.

“There’s been a lot of times here I tend to question ‘what was that?’ A lot of times it’s just different sounds,” LeMaster said in the “Accidentally Historic” podcast on Squirrel Cage ghosts.

The flashlight tours run 45 minutes, with one beginning every half hour. Tickets are $10 per person and can be booked online up to two hours in advance.

Tickets for the flashlight tours are still available at thehistoricalsociety.org. Saturday night’s tours run from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The jail is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.