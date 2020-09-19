Flying high after an amazing '2020 Vision' MHS virtual gala

You heard that right! What a fun-filled Friday night at the Midlands Humane Society. We hope many of you had the chance to log on and learn more about the operation of the first and only humane society in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.
We hope you felt the level of compassion from the donors, board members, volunteers, staff and countless others who make MHS such a special place. The animals also have a voice. From the heartwarming adoptive stories, to the animals with special needs (be it medical care or behavioral modification), to the adoptable animals that were introduced on screen … this virtual gala brought just a little bit of everything we do on a daily basis.
Hopefully you learned a little more about our foster and volunteer programs, the medical services we provide to animals each day, and the enrichment opportunities that we are so happy to offer our dogs through daily walks and playtime from techniques learned though “Dogs Playing for Life.” We touched on what a $25 donation can do all the way up to what a $10,000 donation provides. Our donors’ satisfaction is of utmost importance.
We are so pleased with our ability to stretch a dollar through pro bono veterinary services and discounted medical care through our partner veterinary clinics. In addition, MHS benefits from thousands of hours of volunteer service each year.
Volunteers serve on our boards and committees and assist with animal care, general cleaning and building maintenance. As you can see, this makes us stronger in every way.
MHS is a staple in this community. We provide a vital service to the animals, of course, but in more profound ways, we provide a lifeline to our human counterparts.
Thank you for believing in us, trusting us, adopting from us and donating to us. We are forever grateful. If you didn’t get a chance to watch the show live, you can watch the taped version on Facebook and You Tube now and still donate through Sept. 30 as part of the event. Donations are always accepted!
We must take a minute to thank our sponsors. We are so happy to report that we had a record number of sponsors, especially during this uncertain time of pandemic and turning this event into a virtual one.
Our sponsors are: Diamond Paw Sponsor: The Cimino Family. Platinum Paw Sponsor: Sherry G. Bills-Taylor. Gold Paw Sponsors: Urgent Pet Care, Omaha/Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian, Petersen Law PLLC. Silver Paw Sponsors: Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic, Ed and Linda Kemp, John and Leslie Southard. Champion Sponsors: Wayne and Kathy Barr, Clear Title and Abstract LLC, Evolve Animal Services LLC, John and Trish Fahey, Heartland Properties Inc., Hy-Vee, Iowa Western and 89.7 The River, Craig & Patti Preston, Silverstone Group/HUB, Rick & Jan Stone. Patron Sponsor: Dan and Kathy Penkert, American Animal Hospital, American National Bank, Sideris Inc, Paddington Station, Invisible Fence, Mike and Barb Nielsen, Tom Brandt Family. Supporter Sponors: Margo and Roger Young, Joni and Mark Anderson, Tito’s Vodka, Alex and Jamie Gum, Posh Pets Dog and Cat Grooming, Katie and Don Gross, Denny and Dorothy Johnson, Epco Ltd Inc, McMullen Ford. Friend Sponsors: Brian and Brenda Mainwaring, MWI Veterinary Supply Co., Michelle and Ehren Eichstadt, Steve Cates All-State Insurance, Cobalt Credit Union, PIP Printing, Jacquie Dierks Family Heritage Ins., Ross Jensen Edward Jones, Eagle Run West Dental Group, Heartland Animal Hospital, Amelia Place, Right Idea Media & Creative, The Garcia Family, Dee Dee Spetman, Patty Plummer, Al and Bonnie Cruickshank, Sheree Pelton and Jessica Alter.
We also want to thank our event emcees for the evening — Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation; and Andee Hoig, publisher and CEO of Metro Magazine — who both did an amazing job.
We so appreciate that they agreed to help and, best part, they both love animals. We also want to thank our entire gala committee, but especially our gala chairs, Ed and Linda Kemp. Thanks to everyone who sponsored this online event, made a monetary or product donation, bought auction items, shared the event through social media and watched the show.
We hope to be back to an in-person gala in 2021, so you get the chance to pet the adorable, adoptable cats and dogs. Remember, if you bought auction items, they are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon through 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the “2020 Vision” gala sponsors: Vee is a 2-month-old kitten who arrived at MHS after being found behind the Hy-Vee Drugstore. If you’re looking for a kitten with a cute namesake — Vee might be perfect.
Thor is a 3-year-old neutered male pitbull/mastiff mix. He is a happy, playful and goofy guy who is full of energy and he’s looking to join an active home that has time to provide daily exercise. Thor’s manners are lacking a bit, and at times, he can be jumpy or mouthy. Because of this we recommend kids at least aged 10 or older and he needs to be adopted outside of city limits. Thor seems to like most other dogs his size.
Cleo is a 5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a gorgeous silky back cat who would love a second chance.
Stanley is a 1-year-old neutered male Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix who is a very active and intelligent boy looking for a home that can meet his needs. He will require a home that can provide daily exercise and training and one that continues to challenge him!
Stanley is working on his training and to trust the humans around him.
Breed experience is strongly recommended for Stanley and because of his behaviors, he needs a low-key home without a lot of visitors. At this time, he needs to be the only pet and be placed in an adult-only home. He is shown by appointment only.
For more information or to schedule a time to meet Stanley, contact Rachael at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265.
Stop by to meet these animals and all their friends today.
