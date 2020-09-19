Flying high after an amazing '2020 Vision' MHS virtual gala

We also want to thank our event emcees for the evening — Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation; and Andee Hoig, publisher and CEO of Metro Magazine — who both did an amazing job.

We so appreciate that they agreed to help and, best part, they both love animals. We also want to thank our entire gala committee, but especially our gala chairs, Ed and Linda Kemp. Thanks to everyone who sponsored this online event, made a monetary or product donation, bought auction items, shared the event through social media and watched the show.

We hope to be back to an in-person gala in 2021, so you get the chance to pet the adorable, adoptable cats and dogs. Remember, if you bought auction items, they are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon through 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the “2020 Vision” gala sponsors: Vee is a 2-month-old kitten who arrived at MHS after being found behind the Hy-Vee Drugstore. If you’re looking for a kitten with a cute namesake — Vee might be perfect.