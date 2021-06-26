$325M beef plant planned for Mills County

A beef-processing plant planned for Mills County would bring up to 750 jobs to the area and have an estimated annual economic impact of $1.1 billion, officials announced during a press conference Friday in Glenwood.
Cattlemen’s Heritage plans to build a $325 million, 1,500-head-per-day facility in Mills County along Interstate 29 near the Mills-Pottawattamie County line, according to a press release from the newly formed corporation. Construction would begin in spring 2022 and wrap up in late 2023.
“Cattlemen’s Heritage will fill a critical gap between the conglomerates and the outdated, undersized lockers and plants that aren’t equipped to meet the needs of consumers, producers or retailers,” said project developer Chad Tentinger, founder and owner of TenCorp. Inc., a cattle industry construction firm with offices in Des Moines and Marcus.
Jobs at the plant will have an average annual wage of $55,000 plus benefits, Tentinger said.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who participated in the announcement, said the facility will be a welcome addition to the state’s agribusiness infrastructure.
“Creating value-added agriculture opportunities is important for the success and sustainability of the ag community and our state’s economy,” he said. “That’s especially true when our livestock producers are seeing large disparities between live cattle and boxed beef prices.
“There’s a significant opportunity to expand meat processing capacity around the state,” Naig said. “This facility will create additional market access for our producers, new jobs and economic activity in our rural communities.”
Ernie Goss, the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University, called the project an “economic game changer” for Mills and Pottawattamie and surrounding counties.
“The average salary at the Cattlemen’s Heritage facility will exceed the Iowa average by 5.5% and the Iowa median salary by 30.3%,” he said in the press release. “From the beginning of construction in 2022 through 2028, the first five years of operations, Cattlemen’s Heritage as planned will support an annual average of 3,319 direct and spillover jobs, wages and salaries of $817 million, self-employment income of $414.8 million with a total impact of $6.4 billion.”
State and local tax collections for the period will total $125 million, Goss said. The return on investment in locally provided infrastructure support will total $28.54 for every dollar of public infrastructure support.