$325M beef plant planned for Mills County

A beef-processing plant planned for Mills County would bring up to 750 jobs to the area and have an estimated annual economic impact of $1.1 billion, officials announced during a press conference Friday in Glenwood.

Cattlemen’s Heritage plans to build a $325 million, 1,500-head-per-day facility in Mills County along Interstate 29 near the Mills-Pottawattamie County line, according to a press release from the newly formed corporation. Construction would begin in spring 2022 and wrap up in late 2023.

“Cattlemen’s Heritage will fill a critical gap between the conglomerates and the outdated, undersized lockers and plants that aren’t equipped to meet the needs of consumers, producers or retailers,” said project developer Chad Tentinger, founder and owner of TenCorp. Inc., a cattle industry construction firm with offices in Des Moines and Marcus.

Jobs at the plant will have an average annual wage of $55,000 plus benefits, Tentinger said.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who participated in the announcement, said the facility will be a welcome addition to the state’s agribusiness infrastructure.