A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

Now, more than a year later, the page has more than 44,000 members who post recipes for others to try and comment on. The top posters by country are the United States, Canada, Philippines, Italy, United Kingdom, Portugal, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and South Africa.

Letters of thanks came pouring in from families looking for dinner inspiration and community. One woman wrote that her daughter had cancer and they checked every day to see what people were cooking. “I would never think in a million years a Facebook page would affect people’s lives like that,” said Traci Cangiano, a real estate broker.

The Cangianos decided to go further, collecting all the recipes and self-publishing their cookbook on Etsy. It is dedicated to front-line workers. They use a printing press in Kansas, buy the copies and then resell them online for $35.

The book is in its second printing. All proceeds go to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, honoring firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life saving others on 9/11, and all first responders.

The 250-page cookbook is filled with stories and family photos, memories of relatives coming together over meals and ways to honor lost members with dishes.