All Care Health Center offering Farmer's Market Bucks at event

All Care Health Center is a sponsor of the Council Bluffs Farmers Market and encourages people to pick up some healthy, locally grown produce.

To make it easier, All Care offers Farmer’s Market Bucks every week at the event. To get some Farmer’s Market Bucks, visit All Care’s booth at the Farmer’s Market and follow the instructions. Winning some (Farmer’s Market) Bucks may require visitors to spin a wheel, like a post on Facebook or perform other tasks.

However, All Care insists the organization makes it easy to get bucks to apply toward a Farmer’s Market purchase.

The market is open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through September at Bayliss Park.

