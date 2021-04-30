Bluffs farmers markets open in coming week

If you can’t wait to get out of the house and enjoy the spring and summer weather, you’re in luck.

Both of Council Bluffs’ farmers markets will start their seasons during the coming week.

The River City Farmers Market opens for the season onSaturday. The market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.

The River City Farmers Market managed to operate last year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to manager Donna Brahms, who is also president of the Iowa Farmers Market Association.

“Last year, we were a couple weeks late getting started,” she said. “We had a handwashing station and a larger space between tables. We really had a good season, once we got started.”

Brahms is expecting 10 vendors Saturday.

“We’ll just keep adding, hopefully, throughout the season,” she said.