Bluffs farmers markets open in coming week

If you can’t wait to get out of the house and enjoy the spring and summer weather, you’re in luck.
Both of Council Bluffs’ farmers markets will start their seasons during the coming week.
The River City Farmers Market opens for the season onSaturday. The market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.
The River City Farmers Market managed to operate last year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to manager Donna Brahms, who is also president of the Iowa Farmers Market Association.
“Last year, we were a couple weeks late getting started,” she said. “We had a handwashing station and a larger space between tables. We really had a good season, once we got started.”
Brahms is expecting 10 vendors Saturday.
“We’ll just keep adding, hopefully, throughout the season,” she said.
The market should have asparagus, rhubarb, horse radish, green onions, jerky, jams, jellies, honey, baked goods, free-range chicken and duck eggs, Tupperware, jewelry and art, among other things, Brahms said. Other vegetables aren’t ready yet because of the late frosts and chilly weather that hit the area this spring. Farm Bureau is sponsoring the plastic bags.
“We’ll have a good selection of things,” she said.
Brahms is in her second year as manager of the River City Farmers Market, but she’s a veteran farmers market vendor. She’s been selling at River City for about 10 years as co-owner of 3 Bee Farms near Griswold. Their booth does accept EBT and credit cards.
“We’ve been doing farmers markets for about 25 years,” she said. “We do six farmers markets a week.”
Farmers Market Council Bluffs will kick off its season on May 6. It will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays until September on the north side of Bayliss Park, according to information from the 712 Initiative.
Each weekly market will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities.
The 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.