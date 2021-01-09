Bluffs group works to expand pantry access

“We know of a number of families in the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake area who qualify for free or reduced lunch who do not receive TEFAP or other pantry services,” Knauss continued. “Some families didn’t know they qualify, many are hesitant to go to a pantry, and transportation prevents others from traveling to existing pantries.”

The group originally planned to roll out the plan this year but moved it up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is looking toward the future.

“Using Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry as a logistic hub, we want to establish additional pantry locations that are within walking distance of each elementary school in the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake area,” Knauss said. “This would allow families and people living in neighborhoods to have options for needed services. We will also explore mobile pantries in areas where we can’t establish a fixed pantry location.”

Story Street is now looking for homes for two more pantries in Council Bluffs and is working on two other possible projects, too, Knauss said. The group is flexible and will shape its efforts in response to local needs, he said.

“There are incredible pantries in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, and our plan is to build on the existing strengths in the area and fill the gaps that exist,” he said.

For more information, see the organization’s website at StoryStreetPantry.org.

