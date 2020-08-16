Bruschetta is the perfect outdoor snack to enjoy on the deck or porch

It’s summer and as you sit on your deck or porch enjoying the birds and your garden, you need the perfect, healthy snack.
A perfect snack, and appetizer, is bruschetta (your Italian friends will be so proud of you). Bruschettas are rustic toasts topped with savory ingredients (many probably in your own garden if you own one). Sometimes the toppings will depend on what you have available in your pantry and/or refrigerator ... but planning is good too.
So I am sharing four bruschetta recipes with you.
Purchase long loaves of Italian bread or French baguettes (I like the baguettes at Sam’s Club). Your toppings can be made ahead, refrigerated and assembled when you are ready. Just rub your sliced baguette with a clove of garlic, brush it with a little olive oil and toast for about 2-3 minutes on your kitchen grill.
These plastic containers are about 12 x 10 inches, have lids and you can find them at the grocery store. Use these to store your toppings so you can quickly assemble your bruschette. A good idea is to label them so you don’t get them mixed up.
OLIVE ,CAPER,TOMATO
BRUSCHETTA
Make the tapenade: Combine 1 cup of black olives, rinsed and drained; 1-2 tsp of capers, rinsed and drained; 1 tsp balsamic vinegar; 2 cloves of garlic (minced) in a food processor and pulse until it forms a paste.
Put this mixture in one of the divided areas in the plastic box. In another bowl seed and chop three medium roma tomatoes and mix with four to five chopped green onions. Add 1 Tablespoon olive oil, 1 Tablespoon fresh basil (use 1/3 of dried) and 1/8 tsp pepper. Mix and place this in another section of your plastic box.
In the third section, place your grated cheese (asiago, parmesan or Romano) and place in the refrigerator. When you’re ready, place a thin layer of the tapenade on your toasted baguette slice. On top of that, place about a teaspoon of the tomato mixture and then some grated cheese. Put in a 425 degree oven until the cheese melts ... and it’s ready. YUM!
Here are other bruschetta options:
GOAT CHEESE/SPICY JELLY/BACON/CHIVES
Mix 1/2 cup goat cheese with 1/2 cup cream cheese until smooth. Spread a thin to medium layer of the cheese on the toasted baguette, spread some spicy jalapeno jelly over this (or whatever jelly you like), sprinkle with cooked bacon (I use the precooked and heat it for about 40 seconds in the microwave, but don’t open the microwave for about 1 minute so the bacon will be crisp) and then sprinkle with fresh chives. It’s ready to eat.
MUSHROOM/MASCARPONE
Spread mascarpone cheese on the toasted baguette, place the mushroom mixture* over the cheese layer. Sprinkle a grated orange peel over each baguette.
Slice about 8 to 10 mushrooms in strips and saute in about 1-2 Tablespoons of butter.When butter melts,add 1/4 cup Sweet Sherry and two tablespoons of fresh chopped parsley. Cook until the sherry thickens.The sherry tastes good plain too.
SPICY HAM AND CAYENNE BRUSCHETTA
Chop two onions, fine, chop six slices of honey ham and two cloves of garlic (chopped fine). Saute these three items in one tablespoon of butter until the onion is translucent. Add one finely chopped green pepper and three Roma tomatoes with the seeds removed and chopped. Cook together and add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne,Cook until almost dry. Spread on toasted baguette.Sprinkle with grated romano or parmesan cheese. Bake in 350 oven until the cheese melts.
NOTE: If you have some of this filling left over,it makes a delicious soup.Just add it to some chicken broth and enjoy.
Many of these ingredients are the same so you can try all four bruschettes. Just do all you chopping and organizing ahead of time. Within minutes, you’ll have a delicious snack or appetizer to enjoy with a glass of wine or your favorite cocktail.
Let me know your favorite or if you have some great ideas. Enjoy time on your deck or porch.
