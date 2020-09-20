Cooking with Elaine: Football season means football food favorites

It’s football season! That means exciting games, foods and drinks. We enjoy watching our grandsons play the game and make a touchdown or two. My husband says I know very little about football. I think he’s right except I do know a “tight end” when I see one.

So with the new football year, you need some new recipes to help you enjoy the game. One of our favorites, especially for the grandkids to help with the making is ... pretzel dogs! I got the recipe in St. Augustine, Florida. My niece Jayme took us to her favorite cafe and she said “Aunt Elaine, try the pretzel dogs.” Well, I did and they were so good, the chef and owner of the cafe gave me the recipe. She invited me into the kitchen to watch. So I am sharing it with you. See the picture, they are as good as they look.