Cooking with Elaine: Herbs -- How to grow, cook, store and share

“Superfood” has become a frequently used marketing term, but Blatner says the term is overused, and points out that it may be found on the packages of highly processed foods that just happen to contain a superfood ingredient. “Since there is no legal definition, it’s definitely a buyer-beware situation,” Blatner said. She said it’s important to read the list of ingredients on the label to make food decisions, and offers this tip: “Most superfoods don’t come in a package or have a label.”