Farmers Market Council Bluffs opens Thursday

Farmers Market Council Bluffs kicks off its 2021 market season Thursday.

The farmers market will run Thursday through September 30 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in Bayliss Park with more than 45 local vendors.

“We have 12 produce vendors participating this season and have significantly grown the market from the year prior,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events at The 712 Initiative.

“Visiting our market is a great opportunity to support a local vendor as all products come from less than 30 miles away. The produce goes straight from the farm to your hands.”

With most restrictions that were in place last year lifted, the farmers market it looking forward to another great season.

Live music will be back at the market this season, along with wellness activities and kids activities.

The opening market on Thursday will feature free flowers for the first 150 moms that visit The 712 Initiative’s booth, music by McCarthy Trenching, and a 5k run/walk.