 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food insecurity remains high as COVID-19 pandemic continues
0 comments
top story

Food insecurity remains high as COVID-19 pandemic continues

{{featured_button_text}}
20210107_new_foodpantry 3.jpg

Volunteers with the First Baptist Church of Council Bluffs food pantry move a box down an assembly line on Wednesday morning. The pantry received more than 10,000 pounds of goods from Food Bank for the Heartland.

 Staff photo/Mike Brownlee

Heightened food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue indefinitely, a local official said Friday.

“Feeding America estimates that in Food Bank for the Heartland’s 93-county service area, food insecurity has jumped from 207,000 individuals to 296,000 individuals due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Angie Grote, communications manager at Food Bank for the Heartland.

“In 2020, the Food Bank distributed 32.8 million meals — the most in the organization’s history,” Grote said. “From March 15 to Dec. 31, the Food Bank has served 1.07 million individuals, a 71% increase over the average.”

The nonprofit Food Bank distributes food to 600 food pantries, schools, emergency shelters and other nonprofit partners, the organization’s website states.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a growing number of people seek help, the Food Bank is responding — and so are its supporters, Grote said.

“The community continues to be supportive of the Food Bank and our operations, and we are humbled,” she said. “We are continuing to receive generous donations of food, funds and volunteer time. However, the need has been at an unprecedented level for many months, and we anticipate the high need for emergency meals will continue into 2021 and beyond.

“At the Food Bank, we are grateful for all donations we receive — food, funds and time,” Grote said. “We are especially in need of volunteers and financial donations.”

Those interested in volunteering can register at bit.ly/39e0AE2. The Food Bank is limiting capacity in volunteer shifts to allow for social distancing and requiring masks for all volunteers and staff members.

Secure financial donations may be made at foodbankheartland.org.

0 comments

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Girl Scout cookie debuts: How to find it and when sales start
Food & Cooking

New Girl Scout cookie debuts: How to find it and when sales start

Remember last January, when the Girl Scouts announced that 2020 would be the last year for Thanks-A-Lot cookies? In hindsight, that seems like a sign that the year was going to be about big change. Now, the Girl Scouts have announced the new cookie: Toast Yay!, a French-toast inspired cookie dipped in icing. The new cookie and old favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites are on sale ...

Marshmallow-flavored Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups top Hershey’s list of new Easter offerings
Food & Cooking

Marshmallow-flavored Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups top Hershey’s list of new Easter offerings

Something sweet is hatching this Easter. Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups — a brand-new version of the classic candies made with marshmallow-flavored creme layered on top of the traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter center — will be hopping into your life in time for the holiday. Look for them nationwide this spring, for a limited time, in a regular pack for about a buck, a ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert