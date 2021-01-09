Food insecurity remains high as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Heightened food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue indefinitely, a local official said Friday.

“Feeding America estimates that in Food Bank for the Heartland’s 93-county service area, food insecurity has jumped from 207,000 individuals to 296,000 individuals due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Angie Grote, communications manager at Food Bank for the Heartland.

“In 2020, the Food Bank distributed 32.8 million meals — the most in the organization’s history,” Grote said. “From March 15 to Dec. 31, the Food Bank has served 1.07 million individuals, a 71% increase over the average.”

The nonprofit Food Bank distributes food to 600 food pantries, schools, emergency shelters and other nonprofit partners, the organization’s website states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a growing number of people seek help, the Food Bank is responding — and so are its supporters, Grote said.

“The community continues to be supportive of the Food Bank and our operations, and we are humbled,” she said. “We are continuing to receive generous donations of food, funds and volunteer time. However, the need has been at an unprecedented level for many months, and we anticipate the high need for emergency meals will continue into 2021 and beyond.