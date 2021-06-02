Foreign mushrooms target of recalls by several companies

Two California companies are recalling mushrooms that may have been contaminated and may have been sold in the Midwest through distributors and wholesalers. A third company is recalling mushrooms for the same reason but did not distribute them in the Midwest.

Concord Farms of Vernon, California, is recalling enoki mushrooms grown in Korea, because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness, according to a press release from the FDA.

Symptoms of listeria may include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Product was distributed from California to retail stores through produce distributors. Product is packaged in a black, yellow and transparent plastic packaging, with the “Concord Farms” logo above “fresh enoki mushrooms.” Enoki mushrooms are white, stringy with small caps. The weight of the products are 5.3 ounces (150g) or 7 ounces (200g). The UPC barcode numbers are 049995041049.