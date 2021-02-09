Girl Scouts continue to thrive with cookie program during COVID-19

Organizations are changing how they operate during the pandemic, and Girl Scouts in the Council Bluffs area are no different.
Many troops began meeting virtually and some still do, said Samie Swinton, assistant director of public relations and events with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.
“We have troops that are meeting currently — socially distancing, wearing masks, being outside as much as possible,” Swinton said. “We have these guidelines for them to help them to continue to have the connection with their girls and have these very important experiences as safely as possible.”
Of course Girl Scout cookies will still be available. Cookie orders began on Feb. 1 and will run through March 28.
A new cookie being offered this year is the Toast-Yay!™ Cookies are $5 a box: Toast-Yay!, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Sandwiches.
“The pandemic hit right in the cookie program last year and we had a whole year to prepare and know we need to have options for girls to stay safe and meet them where they are comfortable,” Swinton said.
There are multiple contact-free options for cookie sales. Orders can be made online, girls have their own online link to share to family and friends where they can buy cookies, people can have cookies shipped to them or have girls drop it off at the home.
Things are even more different for Troop No. 64224 which is comprised of girls who live or have lived in the Micah House.
To work with the COVID-19 restrictions, the troop is having a virtual cookie booth through Feb. 12.
“Last year we started cookie sales in February and COVID-19 hit halfway through our cookie sales so there was only one month of cookie sales and then it was cancelled for March,” Troop 64224 Leader Shannon Mason said.
Girl Scout meetings also stopped at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions and didn’t pick back up until September. Troop meetings take place every other week and are socially distanced.
“Our troop is unable to set up cookie booths due to liability and transportation,” Mason said. “So all of the cookie sales must go through the Micah House.”
In previous years, they have done a cookie booth outside the Micah House where they would host a drive-thru style pick-up option.
Orders can be made at themicahhouse.org/troop64224, where there is an option to choose a pick-up date or have it shipped.
Money from cookie sales goes to activities for the troop and can help pay off some of the girls yearly membership dues.
“Cookie money will go toward the membership fees, because when girls join from the Micah House they can’t afford the membership sometimes,” Mason said.
Membership costs is $25 a year.
Some activities the troop has been working on is making lip balm, head bands, hair barrettes and Christmas ornaments. A few weeks ago they completed their Diversity Patch.
“We ended up doing a Zoom meeting with another local organization and the girls learned about diversity,” Mason said. “The girls painted a picture of themselves, discussed what made everyone different and why.”
Since the troop is made of girls from the Micah House, the number of members changes often. This year, the troop is starting with brand new girls since most of the girls from last year have moved away.
Mason said that any girl who has moved out of the Micah House has the opportunity to still be a part of the troop.
“We know everyone has a choice of who they can get their Girl Scout cookies from and we just hope the community ends up helping to support our special troop,” Mason said.