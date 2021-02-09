Girl Scouts continue to thrive with cookie program during COVID-19

Organizations are changing how they operate during the pandemic, and Girl Scouts in the Council Bluffs area are no different.

Many troops began meeting virtually and some still do, said Samie Swinton, assistant director of public relations and events with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.

“We have troops that are meeting currently — socially distancing, wearing masks, being outside as much as possible,” Swinton said. “We have these guidelines for them to help them to continue to have the connection with their girls and have these very important experiences as safely as possible.”

Of course Girl Scout cookies will still be available. Cookie orders began on Feb. 1 and will run through March 28.

A new cookie being offered this year is the Toast-Yay!™ Cookies are $5 a box: Toast-Yay!, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Sandwiches.

“The pandemic hit right in the cookie program last year and we had a whole year to prepare and know we need to have options for girls to stay safe and meet them where they are comfortable,” Swinton said.