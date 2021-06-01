 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee recalls Chicken Street Taco Kit due to sauce
Hy-Vee Inc., based in West Des Moines, is voluntarily recalling its chicken street taco kit due to a recall issued by its supplier, Reser’s Fine Foods.

Hy-Vee received bulk chicken Taco kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. These bulk kits contained chipotle crema sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The voluntary recall includes the Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Used By” date prior to May 27, 2021 (located on top of label).

The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

