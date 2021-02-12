In an anxious winter, the garden still offers consolation

More significantly, gardens remind us that winter is just one season in a cycle. Death is everywhere in a garden, all year round, but it makes rebirth possible. The species keep going.

‘‘The return of spring each year can be endlessly relied on, and in (plants) not dying when we die, we have a sense of goodness going forward,” Sue Stratis-Smith writes in her new book, ‘‘The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature.”

“This,” she says, “is the garden’s most enduring consolation.’’

Of course, the constancy of the seasons these days can’t be taken for granted as in the past. So winter is also a good time for reevaluating our own yard-size battles against climate change. We can start or continue composting. And we can research services, products and methods to help make next year’s garden — and those beyond — more sustainable.

THE GARDEN INDOORS

Houseplants are hot now, and Instagram is full of plant influencers posting photos.

New technologies make it easier to grow plants anywhere indoors, with or without soil. The plants offer not only beauty, but the rewards of caring for living things and seeing them grow.