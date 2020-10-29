In case you missed it: Big Kel's offers food favorites in family-friendly environment

The event was just a taste of the vibe Cadwallader hopes the area will develop over time.

“We want to make this area over here — with Full Fledged Brewery being our neighbor — into an entertainment-style district for Council Bluffs,” he said, while offering praise to the Iowa West Foundation, the organization that funded the entire Big Kel’s project.

“We are the anchor restaurant for the new area and we are looking to add other restaurants, bars, anything entertainment related into this complex here.”

So far, Cadwallader said business has been steady. For restaurant hours, people are encouraged to visit Big Kel’s Facebook page or call 712-796-4238.

Although it’s been a little more stressful than his previous restaurant undertakings, Cadwallader said the end result makes everything worth it.

“This is our fourth restaurant that we’ve opened since 2017, and each one is different and none of them ever go exactly how you plan,” he said. “But this one certainly, by far, was the most challenging. And to get to the point where we actually got opened up almost on budget and almost on time through everything we had to go through is a huge testament to the crew that we’ve put together at Big Kel’s.

“… I am very, very proud of what we have built here, and we plan on being here for a long, long time. I want to watch my little girl grow up in this restaurant.”

