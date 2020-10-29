In case you missed it: Big Kel's offers food favorites in family-friendly environment

*Editor's Note: This story was originally published on Sept. 20.
It took a little longer than expected, but Brian Cadwallader will tell you it’s better late than never in regard to opening his newest Bluffs eatery, Big Kel’s Pizza & Wings.
The plan was to get the restaurant off the ground this summer in conjunction with the College World Series in downtown Omaha; however, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into that plan.
“It’s been quite the process with getting this place open,” said Cadwallader, who oversees the operation with his wife, Jayme. “We signed the lease five days before the State of Iowa shut down all the bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The business officially opened doors Sept. 1.
“We were a little behind schedule, but we are finishing up everything now. The signs got put up yesterday, we are still finishing up some interior decor items, but 95% of the restaurant is finished and ready for our guests.”
Big Kel’s, 40 Arena Way, Suite No. 11, offers a variety of fare, including wing and pizza options, burgers, pasta, sandwiches and salads.
Cadwallader said his mission was to open an eatery that exudes family friendliness.
“What we have are really two specific environments within one restaurant,” he said of Big Kel’s layout.
The main dining area, Cadwallader said, features a large-scale game room intended to entertain children patronizing Big Kel’s. There’s also a bar area sporting several 70-inch TVs where sports lovers can have a cold drink while watching their favorite teams compete.
“The bar, I think, has five TVs and the dining room has four,” he said. “So we have enough TVs to show all the sporting events.”
The namesake of the restaurant is Cadwallader’s father, Kelly, who lives in Palm Springs, California. More accurately, the name Big Kel’s pays homage to the man’s favorite adult drink.
“When he has a cocktail, he calls it a Big Kel,” Cadwallader said. “It’s really just Bacardi and Coke … He kind of became known through that and the name just kind of fit. He’s a big personality … We haven’t gotten him out yet, but we are going to get him out probably in the middle of October for a grand opening.”
On Oct. 3, Big Kel’s partnered with neighboring Full Fledged Brewing Company to host a night of fun for community members. It featured live music in Big Kel’s courtyard area in conjunction with a poker run for a man who suffered injuries as a result of a motorcycle accident.
The event was just a taste of the vibe Cadwallader hopes the area will develop over time.
“We want to make this area over here — with Full Fledged Brewery being our neighbor — into an entertainment-style district for Council Bluffs,” he said, while offering praise to the Iowa West Foundation, the organization that funded the entire Big Kel’s project.
“We are the anchor restaurant for the new area and we are looking to add other restaurants, bars, anything entertainment related into this complex here.”
So far, Cadwallader said business has been steady. For restaurant hours, people are encouraged to visit Big Kel’s Facebook page or call 712-796-4238.
Although it’s been a little more stressful than his previous restaurant undertakings, Cadwallader said the end result makes everything worth it.
“This is our fourth restaurant that we’ve opened since 2017, and each one is different and none of them ever go exactly how you plan,” he said. “But this one certainly, by far, was the most challenging. And to get to the point where we actually got opened up almost on budget and almost on time through everything we had to go through is a huge testament to the crew that we’ve put together at Big Kel’s.
“… I am very, very proud of what we have built here, and we plan on being here for a long, long time. I want to watch my little girl grow up in this restaurant.”
