Iowa Beef Council launches annual best burger contest

Iowa’s beef producers are asking their fellow Iowans to help find Iowa’s Best Burger in 2021.

In this year’s quest, the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are encouraging the public to nominate their favorite burger, whether it’s gourmet or down-home style.

“Burgers are such a classic American favorite and a great source of high-quality protein that is authentic, real and raised responsibly. Beef supplies 10 essential nutrients that support a healthy lifestyle without a long list of ingredients and no added sodium. It’s hard to beat the nutrients you get from a serving of real beef and this contest showcases just that,” said Kent Pruismann, IBIC’s chairman.

This is the 12th year the two groups are holding the annual Iowa’s Best Burger contest, which officially kicked off on Feb. 15. During the first phase of the contest, Iowans are encouraged to nominate their favorite burger before March 15. At that point, the 10 restaurants with the most nominations will be visited by a secret panel of judges, who will determine the ultimate winner. The 2021 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced on May 3, with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.

