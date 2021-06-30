Iowa Restaurant Association seeking nominations to recognize 40 women to watch in the hospitality industry

The Iowa Restaurant Association has opened up nominations for their third annual 40 Women to Watch in Hospitality Award. This award recognizes 40 women in Iowa’s hospitality industry for their creativity, leadership and contributions. Nominations can be made online at restaurantiowa.com and will be accepted until August 1 at 5 p.m.

“Sixty-one percent of women have worked in a restaurant at some point in their lives,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “We are excited to celebrate women influencing every aspect of foodservice by recognizing those who are doing great things and building lifelong careers.

“From operations and human resource managers to servers, chefs and owners, women are making a huge impact at every level.”

Along with nominations for the 40 Women to Watch in Hospitality award, the Iowa Restaurant Association has also opened nominations for the 2021 Celebrating Excellence Awards. For more information on those awards or to submit a nomination, visit restaurantiowa.com