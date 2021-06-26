Iowa restaurants puzzled by soaring meat prices

The meat processing industry can’t respond instantaneously to market conditions. That was evident during the pandemic when the industry grappled with slowing processing rates as restaurant demand fell, and now as it attempts to increase production to keep up with the appetite of consumers eager to eat out again as the COVID-19 risk declines.

While it may seem out of the ordinary to see drastic increases in the cost of meat, Schulz said it’s all about perspective. Some cuts of meat that were in high demand by home cooks this time last year, such as ground beef, are now cheaper on a week-by-week basis because production remained even.

Smokey D’s brisket flats and High Life Lounge chicken wings? The demand wasn’t there during the height of the pandemic, and now that it is, the market will need time to adjust.

Until prices level out, Warth and his staff are experimenting with different preparation styles for their brisket points. They’re making do with new strategies that in normal years they wouldn’t have to think about, like cutting their own ribs to size while trying to maintain quality across orders.