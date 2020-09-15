Locally made maple syrup at Botna Bend Park Pancake Feed on Saturday

Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, in Hancock is hosting its annual pancake feed — with its special maple syrup — on Saturday, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“Every year in early spring, Ranger Jon Fenner and his staff tap the silver maple trees that call Botna Bend Park home and collect their sticky sweet sap to make their own special maple syrup,” a press release said.
Fenner said he and his team usually start tapping trees in late February or early March. They do it when temperatures are above freezing during the day, and then below freezing at night.
“We will collect sap and boil it for most of a month or until the daytime and night temps steadily remain above freezing,” Fenner said. “This is when the maples stop giving sweet sap. Sometimes the season is short (a few weeks) or can go longer (past a month).”
The breakfast is being served to-go style with pickup times every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Guests can stay and find a place within the park to eat, or take it home.
“Each breakfast box will include grilled pancakes, grilled sausage, butter and real maple syrup for the perfect breakfast treat,” according to the release.
Registration for a pickup time is requested and available at pottconservation.com. Breakfast is free and freewill donations are being accepted at time of pickup.
Donations are used for funding projects and improvements at the park.
“Guests may arrive any time during their 30-minute window to pick up their breakfasts,” the release says. “We will be able to accommodate a limited number of drop-in customers throughout the morning but registering online is greatly appreciated.”
Covered and congregated seating will not be provided, as picnic tables through the park are available. Park officials are reminding people to observe social distancing with at least 6 feet of space between groups.
For questions or more information, call 712-741-5465.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.