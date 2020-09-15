Locally made maple syrup at Botna Bend Park Pancake Feed on Saturday

Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, in Hancock is hosting its annual pancake feed — with its special maple syrup — on Saturday, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Every year in early spring, Ranger Jon Fenner and his staff tap the silver maple trees that call Botna Bend Park home and collect their sticky sweet sap to make their own special maple syrup,” a press release said.

Fenner said he and his team usually start tapping trees in late February or early March. They do it when temperatures are above freezing during the day, and then below freezing at night.

“We will collect sap and boil it for most of a month or until the daytime and night temps steadily remain above freezing,” Fenner said. “This is when the maples stop giving sweet sap. Sometimes the season is short (a few weeks) or can go longer (past a month).”

The breakfast is being served to-go style with pickup times every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Guests can stay and find a place within the park to eat, or take it home.

“Each breakfast box will include grilled pancakes, grilled sausage, butter and real maple syrup for the perfect breakfast treat,” according to the release.