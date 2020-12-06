Looking for vegan fare? Check out these 3 restaurants

Sides are as creative as the burgers. No potato chips and a pickle spear for Ali. She whips up choices, such as their spicy Island style vegetarian beans, Bajan rice, bamboo green tea rice, broken bamboo seaweed salad, tsunami salad, and red moon slaw. Their very popular vegan mac ‘n’ cheese is available only on Saturdays.

“Food has always been important to us,” she said. “I became a vegetarian at 14, and my mom let me cook for the family once a week. They weren’t always happy about it, but I liked to plan, shop, and cook for them.” Ali has been a vegan for 15-20 years.

Even though their eatery only serves vegan fare, it has attracted a diverse client base.

“We have a huge Asian following,” she said. “African American, and middle-aged Caucasian couples. We also attract young artists and musicians. Forty percent of our customers aren’t vegan or vegetarian. Many are taking a second look at being healthier. We wanted to put a fun spin on that. And we have a fresh, clean, safe space.”

Ali credits her five-person team for creating a welcoming and fun atmosphere.