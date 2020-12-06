Looking for vegan fare? Check out these 3 restaurants

OMAHA — A study published earlier this year found that 9.6 million Americans are vegan, which means someone who doesn’t eat animal products. Most vegans live on the coasts — the Top 5 cities for vegans and vegetarians are in Oregon, California, Florida, and Washington. Lincoln, Nebraska, ranked at 16!
But that doesn’t mean that vegan fare can’t be found in the Omaha metropolitan area. Three eateries are classified as vegan: Modern Love, Fauxmaha, and, the newest “kid on the block,” Naughty Buddha Burger Bar at 24th and Leavenworth Streets.
Each exists in its own niche: Modern Love refers to itself as “swanky vegan comfort food in Midtown (3157 Farnam St.)” It offers a large menu filled with a wide array of options. For brunch, you can get a burrito or a tofu scramble; for lunch, it’s sandwiches and sides; and the rest of the time, you can get desserts, salads, appetizers, mac and cheese bowls, and entrees that include pastas and bowls. Fauxmaha (1319 S. 50th St.) refers to itself as “Midtown Omaha’s All-Vegan Lunch Spot,” with items that include sandwiches, hot dogs, loaded tots, and some dessert items. Naughty Buddha Burger Bar specializes in vegan burgers (seasoned Impossible Burger) and sides.
Fatiah Ali and her husband opened Naughty Buddha Bar on Aug. 18. “(Because of COVID-19) this wasn’t the best time, but we are big risk takers,” she said. “The community has been very supportive.”
Ali has more than 20 years in the restaurant industry — she started out as a food and fashion stylist — and she has owned successful ventures in Georgia and North Carolina. “We won lots of awards — the Zennubian 7 Tea House won best new tea house — but it was more full-service,” she said. “This is the culmination of our different experiences.”
“Our recipes are pretty well traveled,” she continued, “from South Africa to Morocco and everything in between. My husband is from Barbados, and my family is from Portugal. These are foods we’ve eaten with our families.”
Ali said that she has spent a lot of time crafting recipes and sourcing the best ingredients. “The lettuce can change everything,” she said. “We want our food to be super fresh.”
On their menu, they offer seven burgers. Their signature burger is loaded with power greens, spicy pico de gallo, crunchy jicama, jalapeno, tomatillo, smashed avocado, maple bacon, crispy blue corn strips, and spicy limon mayo. It is spicy. They also have the Singing Buddha Burger, the Buddhalicious Burger, the Lusty Lotus Burger, the Envy Burger, and the Drunken Buddha Burger. All are topped with power greens, but the rest of the ingredients have been chosen to create a one-of-a-kind taste experience. Some of their toppings, include: lotus root chips, crunchy plantain, crispy seaweed, and pickled gingers. Vegan mayo is also included on all burgers but with its own unique flavor, such as lucky kitty, broken bamboo, island jerk, ginger sake, Thai kimchi probiotic, and agave fig.
Sides are as creative as the burgers. No potato chips and a pickle spear for Ali. She whips up choices, such as their spicy Island style vegetarian beans, Bajan rice, bamboo green tea rice, broken bamboo seaweed salad, tsunami salad, and red moon slaw. Their very popular vegan mac ‘n’ cheese is available only on Saturdays.
“Food has always been important to us,” she said. “I became a vegetarian at 14, and my mom let me cook for the family once a week. They weren’t always happy about it, but I liked to plan, shop, and cook for them.” Ali has been a vegan for 15-20 years.
Even though their eatery only serves vegan fare, it has attracted a diverse client base.
“We have a huge Asian following,” she said. “African American, and middle-aged Caucasian couples. We also attract young artists and musicians. Forty percent of our customers aren’t vegan or vegetarian. Many are taking a second look at being healthier. We wanted to put a fun spin on that. And we have a fresh, clean, safe space.”
Ali credits her five-person team for creating a welcoming and fun atmosphere.
“They are phenomenal, and we try to make sure we give you a great experience,” she said. “Our food quality is consistent, and all of our packaging is biodegradable. We put a lot of research into our products, making sure they are vegan. We don’t want our customers to have to think about it. They know they can order anything and not worry about it.”
Naughty Buddha Burger Bar offers carry out and dine-in options. “Eighty percent of our business is carry out; 20% sit in,” she said. “We have a full bar, and we are conscious of social distancing. We also have roof top seating, and a basement Lounge-y, House Party experience.”
When choosing their location, it was suggested to Ali that they go into the Blackstone area, but she said that they “like to be off the beaten path. It’s a good location for us.” And despite Covid, they are “on track to being very successful.”
For more information about Modern Love, go to modernloveomaha.com or call 402-614-6481. For Fauxmaha, go to fauxmahavegan.square.site or call 531-999-1795 (they are only offering carryout). For Naughty Buddha Burger Bar, go to naughty-buddha-bar.business.site or call 402-315-1212. They also have a partnership with Grubhub. All of these businesses can be found on Facebook.
