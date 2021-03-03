Micah House Girl Scouts now famous for cookie sales

A Girl Scout Troop at Micah House Emergency Family Shelter in Council Bluffs has received national attention for its phenomenal cookie sales.
Troop 64224 was featured by CNN Saturday for selling cookies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia — more than 5,000 boxes. That’s in spite of having only six or seven troop members.
By Tuesday, the number sold had jumped to more than 19,000 boxes, according to Executive Director Jaymes Sime. The national publicity obviously helped fuel cookie sales and also prompted some buyers to donate to Micah House.
“It is unbelievable,” he said.
“I’m just astounded,” said Kayla Terrillion, child program specialist, who oversees the troop, along with Troop Leader Shannon Mason. “It’s amazing to see the support we’ve had — not just from the community, but from the nation.”
Just this week, the troop had gotten orders from 18 different states and Canada, with shoppers from as far away as Alaska, California, New York and Florida, Sime said.
The troop is using an online platform established by the Girl Scouts organization that gives cookie lovers an easy way to place and pay for their orders without the girls having to ring doorbells or handle cash, Sime said.
“That’s been around for a while, but I think with the pandemic a lot of troops decided to go that way,” he said. “It’s a smooth operation.”
Local buyers can go during a scheduled pick-up time and get their cookies at Micah House. Distant customers can have theirs shipped directly from the bakery in Indiana, Terrillion said.
The troop started accepting online orders on Feb. 1 and started distributing cookies on Feb. 13, Terrillion said. She set the goals, which were more modest, at first.
“We started out just with selling 1,000 (boxes), which is what we did last year,” she said. “Then, I was looking at our online sales and realized we had sold to 14 different states.”
That led to the goal of selling to all 50 states, Terrillion said.
The troop gets a portion of the proceeds from cookie sales, some goes to Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and some goes to pay for the cookies, she said. The troop has also received some direct donations this year. The girls have been rewarded with pizza, Sime said.
While membership in the troop varies as families move in or out of the shelter, there have been six or seven members during the cookie-selling period, Terrillion said. Ages range from 5 to 10.
Local customers need to preorder for their pick-up session, she said. Then the scouts will have their boxes in a bag or box, ready to carry out to their car. There are five more pick-ups scheduled. The next one is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the east garage door behind the building.
The troop will sell cookies through March 27. To order, go to themicahhouse.org and click “order now.”