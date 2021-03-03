Micah House Girl Scouts now famous for cookie sales

Local buyers can go during a scheduled pick-up time and get their cookies at Micah House. Distant customers can have theirs shipped directly from the bakery in Indiana, Terrillion said.

The troop started accepting online orders on Feb. 1 and started distributing cookies on Feb. 13, Terrillion said. She set the goals, which were more modest, at first.

“We started out just with selling 1,000 (boxes), which is what we did last year,” she said. “Then, I was looking at our online sales and realized we had sold to 14 different states.”

That led to the goal of selling to all 50 states, Terrillion said.

The troop gets a portion of the proceeds from cookie sales, some goes to Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and some goes to pay for the cookies, she said. The troop has also received some direct donations this year. The girls have been rewarded with pizza, Sime said.

While membership in the troop varies as families move in or out of the shelter, there have been six or seven members during the cookie-selling period, Terrillion said. Ages range from 5 to 10.