Nonprofit Impact Hill looking to give space a makeover for Giving Tuesday

With Giving Tuesday coming up on Dec. 1, Impact Hill, a nonprofit, is looking to do some renovations.

Impact Hill’s mission is to provide the community a safe, positive and welcoming environment for recreational, educational, social and cultural advancement for all, said Kelly Towne, Executive Director for Impact Hill.

The nonprofit resides in the former Riverside High School building in Oakland, but they want to make it look less like a former high school — by painting the walls.

On Dec. 1, Impact Hill will have painting opportunities indoors — some work will use a ladder and some won’t.

“The space, understandably, looks like a former high school,” Towne said. “We would love for it to have a little more of our personality and character, but need a good starting point.”

A majority of the walls now are two to three colors. Towne says she would love to see only two colors on the walls for now.

There are thousands of square feet throughout the building to be painted, but right now the focus is on the common areas.

“Classrooms we can tackle down the road as we decide what goes in each space,” she said.