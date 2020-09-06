Six new places to check out in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs continues to grow and thrive! Several locally owned and operated businesses have opened in the last few months despite the challenges of the global pandemic. These amazing new businesses help make CB a diverse and exciting place to explore.
Before visiting any of the businesses mentioned, check their website or social media for hours and guidelines.
Nutrition 712
Nutrition 712 serves healthy shakes, energizing teas and protein coffees. They are located on the Historic 100 Block and offer daily specials like Fruit Roll-Up and Nerds teas. There is always something new and exciting to try here.
Pomodoro Fresh Italian
This well-known food truck just opened their first brick and mortar location in Council Bluffs. This family-run restaurant specializes in homemade pasta, pizza and other healthy options. They also continue to serve out of their food truck, be sure to follow their Facebook to know their whereabouts.
Sugar Makery BitterSweet
Dessert Bar
The Sugar Makery BitterSweet Dessert Bar is your one-stop-shop for all things salty and sweet in Council Bluffs! They offer delicious treats like ice cream, candy, fudge, chocolates, popcorn, sodas, and more. You will not believe how many delicious popcorn flavors they offer!
Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique
Located across from the Council Bluffs Public Library, Wenday’s is a unique coffee shop, bakery and food experience. The menu consists of scratch-made baked goods, brunch and lunch dishes and coffees and teas. The whimsical food and décor is a one-of-a-kind experience.
Zaltes
Zaltes is an all-American neighborhood scoop shop. They serve made-from-scratch hard-packed ice cream and edible cookie dough. According to their Facebook page, they recently remodeled the space, which means more ice cream options.
Coming Soon: Big Kel’s Pizza & Wings
Opening soon in Council Bluffs, Big Kel’s Pizza & Wings features scratch-made pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and ice cream. They are conveniently located near the Mid-America Center and hope to open at the end of July. We can’t wait to try them out.
Not only will you get a great meal or treat from any of these places, but you will also be supporting a worthy local business! For a complete list of restaurants and bars in Council Bluffs, visit UNleashCB.com/eat/.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.