Smells of home-cooked food fill the air: Vodec's ATP program hosts cooking workshop

“It keeps staff connected, they need to see faces and hear voices,” Richardson said.

By creating home-cooked meals with simple ingredients, Salsbury said the students are able to make meals on their own — especially during a time in which they may be at home more often.

“Sometimes they get stuck on what they like to eat,” Salsbury said. “People with disabilities might have a hard time learning about nutrition, so we are trying to make it easy.”

In a virtual setting, troubleshooting the technology or losing connection from remote areas is expected. For Salsbury, it was a matter of calling one of the students on Facetime, instead.

“Everyone has problems with technology,” Richardson said.

The program has taken “what we normally do in person” and made it virtual, Jenny said.

“It benefits participants who may struggle with anxiety or depression, and the staff get to do wellness checks to see if they are feeling good,” Richardson said.

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.