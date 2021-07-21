Story Street Pantry deploys mobile food pantry

Story Street Pantry has put a new mobile food pantry in motion to distribute food in Pottawattamie and Douglas counties.

“We have converted a 7-by-16-foot enclosed trailer into a mobile food pantry, which allows us to bring up to 4,800 pounds of food items, equipment and supplies to anywhere in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, Pottawattamie County and Douglas County,” said Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry.

The mobile unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.

“As of today, we have distributed just under 3,200 pounds of food to 97 households with 240 people in the households,” he said Monday.

Story Street created the mobile pantry to reach more areas of the community, Knauss said.

“What we’re seeing is that, no matter where you put a food pantry, there’s still a lot of people that can’t reach that location,” he said. “What we’re doing with the mobile food pantry is, we’re going to locations that are away from bus stops where people are not going to have the transportation they need.