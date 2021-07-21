 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Story Street Pantry deploys mobile food pantry
0 comments
featured

Story Street Pantry deploys mobile food pantry

{{featured_button_text}}
20210721_new_mobilepantry_1

Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry, loads food into a van outside Franklin Elementary School during a mobile pantry event on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Story Street’s new mobile pantry unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Story Street Pantry has put a new mobile food pantry in motion to distribute food in Pottawattamie and Douglas counties.

“We have converted a 7-by-16-foot enclosed trailer into a mobile food pantry, which allows us to bring up to 4,800 pounds of food items, equipment and supplies to anywhere in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, Pottawattamie County and Douglas County,” said Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry.

The mobile unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.

“As of today, we have distributed just under 3,200 pounds of food to 97 households with 240 people in the households,” he said Monday.

Story Street created the mobile pantry to reach more areas of the community, Knauss said.

20210721_new_mobilepantry_2

Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry, prepares a box of food inside his organization’s new mobile pantry unit at Franklin Elementary School on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Story Street’s new mobile pantry unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.

“What we’re seeing is that, no matter where you put a food pantry, there’s still a lot of people that can’t reach that location,” he said. “What we’re doing with the mobile food pantry is, we’re going to locations that are away from bus stops where people are not going to have the transportation they need.

“Our goal is to create new opportunities for people to receive pantry services closer to home or at locations they go to throughout the week,” he said. “This allows clients – especially clients with children – to focus their time and resources on going to grocery stores and farmers markets, instead of going to traditional food pantries.”

20210721_new_mobilepantry_3

Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry, loads food into a van outside Franklin Elementary School during a mobile pantry event on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Story Street’s new mobile pantry unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Story Street Pantry has developed partnerships with preschools and childcare centers to help families with young children, Knauss said. Story Street will work with licensed childcare centers and preschools to help families connect with The Emergency Food Assistance Program from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“The daycare and preschool operators will have the opportunity to be trained on how to introduce USDA TEFAP to each of their clients and assist clients with the one-page TEFAP application process, which only requires a client’s name, address, how many people live in their household and their signature,” he said. “Clients who qualify for USDA TEFAP services will have the opportunity to order food items from our partner pantries, and Story Street Pantry will bring our mobile food pantry to each daycare and preschool location once a month to fill client orders on scheduled dates.”

Story Street is also reaching out to senior living apartments, Knauss said.

20210721_new_mobilepantry_4

Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry, loads food into a van outside Franklin Elementary School during a mobile pantry event on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Story Street’s new mobile pantry unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.

Beginning in August, Story Street will make monthly stops at two general Council Bluffs locations:

• On the first Monday of each month, Story Street will park its mobile food pantry at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., Council Bluffs, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• On the second Saturday of each month, the mobile food pantry will be at Friendship Pantry, 2616 Ave. A, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information on Story Street Pantry, visit storystreetpantry.org.

20210721_new_mobilepantry_5

Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry, loads food into a van outside Franklin Elementary School during a mobile pantry event on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Story Street’s new mobile pantry unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.
20210721_new_mobilepantry_6

Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry, loads food into a van outside Franklin Elementary School during a mobile pantry event on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Story Street’s new mobile pantry unit was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites and two municipal housing facilities, Knauss said.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Most important things to know about fire insurance

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

entree-eating-20210628
Food & Cooking

Make your own ‘nice’ cream

  • Updated

Literally, think outside the box and make cleaned-up versions of your favorite treats. Skip the frozen desserts aisle at the grocery store and make your own fruit “nice” cream. This recipe is all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer — or anytime you want a refreshing treat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert