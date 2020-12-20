Things to do this winter in Pottawattamie County

The first day of winter is only a couple of days away.

Don’t let the cold temperatures keep you from exploring and trying something new. We’ve put together a list of fun things for you to try this winter in Pottawattamie County!

Visit the elk and bison at Botna Bend

Looking for something to do on a cold winter afternoon? Pack the kids in the car and drive out to Botna Bend Park in Hancock. Did you know there are bison and elk herds that call this Pottawattamie Conservation Park their home? Recently a new baby bison was born and now is a great time to go say hello.

Snowshoe at Hitchcock Nature Center

Explore the Loess Hills in a completely new way this winter. Rent snowshoes at the Loess Hills Lodge and embark on a snowshoe adventure. You will be amazed at how peaceful Hitchcock Nature Center is when it is covered in a blanket of snow. For snowshoe rental information, please visit Pottawattamie Conservation’s website.

Get takeout from a restaurant you’ve never tried before