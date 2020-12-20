Things to do this winter in Pottawattamie County

The first day of winter is only a couple of days away.
Don’t let the cold temperatures keep you from exploring and trying something new. We’ve put together a list of fun things for you to try this winter in Pottawattamie County!
Visit the elk and bison at Botna Bend
Looking for something to do on a cold winter afternoon? Pack the kids in the car and drive out to Botna Bend Park in Hancock. Did you know there are bison and elk herds that call this Pottawattamie Conservation Park their home? Recently a new baby bison was born and now is a great time to go say hello.
Snowshoe at Hitchcock Nature Center
Explore the Loess Hills in a completely new way this winter. Rent snowshoes at the Loess Hills Lodge and embark on a snowshoe adventure. You will be amazed at how peaceful Hitchcock Nature Center is when it is covered in a blanket of snow. For snowshoe rental information, please visit Pottawattamie Conservation’s website.
Get takeout from a restaurant you’ve never tried before
There are so many delicious restaurant options in Pottawattamie County and you probably haven’t had a chance to try them all. Browse the list of local restaurants at wattawayia.com/eat/, order takeout and let someone else do the cooking.
Hit the slopes at Mt. Crescent Ski Area
The weather is still a little too warm for snow, but once the temperatures drop go check out Mt. Crescent Ski Area. Whether you prefer skiing, sledding or snowboarding, there’s a slope there for you. Check out skicrescent.com/ for more information.
Go take winter photos at the Pottawattamie Conservation parks
Pottawattamie County is home to several, beautiful conservation areas that can only be described as “picture-perfect.” Bundle up, grab your camera and go take photos of the beautiful Loess Hills and the wildlife that call southwest Iowa their home. Here are some of the parks we suggest you check out:
- Arrowhead Park, 29357 310th St. in Neola.
- Crescent Wildlife Area, 10630 Rd. 181 in Ellsworth, Nebraska.
- Farm Creek Public Wildlife Area, 45638 Chestnut Rd. in Carson.
- Olde Town Park, 12515 385th St. in Macedonia.
- Wheeler Grove Conservation Area, 43774 Boxelder Ave. in Carson.
This is a winter unlike any we’ve experienced before, and I hope this list helps you find safe and fun ways to make the most of it.
Share your favorite Pottawattamie County winter activities on Facebook by tagging @WattaWayIowa in your winter photos.
