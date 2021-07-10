Former police chief saved Squirrel Cage Jail from being condemned

* This article was originally published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sept. 12, 2015.
In 1969, the chief jail inspector for the state condemned the Squirrel Cage Jail. The building closed shortly thereafter.
“But he said it shouldn’t be torn down,” Carla Borgaila of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County said in 2015.
William Swassing, who was also a former Council Bluffs Police Department chief, said, “It should be preserved as an oddity.”
Luckily, Swassing’s advice was eventually heeded. Friday evening the Historical Society celebrated the jail’s 130th birthday with an open house.
“It truly is an oddity,” Borgaila said. “But it’s incredible. It’s gorgeous on the outside, then there’s a three-story cage inside. The amount of history, it hits you, ‘This place is so neat.’”
Young and old alike trekked through the jail Friday, taking a gander at the cells or corkboards full of historical information.
Half sisters Lyn Johnson and Connie Wilson of Council Bluffs both remembered visiting the jail while young.
“I wanted to see the kitchen today, my dad was here when I was (young), he cooked,” Wilson said of her father, Harry Bellows, who did a stint at the jail in the 1950s.
Johnson’s father, Raymond Hall, also served time at the jail.
“He’d tell me about it, how it’d turn, tell me about the place,” Johnson said.
The sisters recalled bringing their children to the jail’s now-defunct haunted house during Halloween season.
“It’s a fascinating place,” Johnson said. “It’s a great place, really awesome.”
Shantal Yochum and sister Ashley Risner are self-professed “history nuts,” so they brought some young family members to check out the building.
“Our great great grandfather’s name is on the wall,” Yochum said of a man she knows had the last name Ruby. “We’re trying to find it.”
The jail is one of 18 rotary jails constructed in the country – all between 1881 and 1888 – and one of only three that still stand.
The building took three months to build and cost $28,200 to create, about $4 million adjusted for inflation.
The jail rotated on a wheel called a squirrel, Borgaila explained. That, coupled with the city’s connection to the black squirrel, made naming the building easy.
Dr. Richard Warner with the Historical Society said one of the more fascinating aspects of the building is the fact it was a jail for so long. Swassing’s condemnation decree wasn’t the first for the jail.
Both Borgaila and Warner noted the building was condemned often.
“It’s the most condemned building in Council Bluffs, it was condemned repeatedly,” she said. “But voters wouldn’t pass a bond for a new jail, so they’d just repair it and keep it going.”
Warner noted that when it was built in 1885, residents complained it was “too fancy” and “too nice.”
“Local citizens were appalled. They called it ‘the Sheriff’s Hotel,’” he said. “By 1910 it had been condemned and was considered a horror.”
One reason for condemnation was fire safety. Or lack there of. In the case of a fire, if the mechanics of the rotating cells worked correctly, it’d take more than two hours to evacuate the building.
Warner noted the building lacked the capacity to separate different levels of criminal, also.
“It didn’t matter if you were a lady of the evening or an axe murderer,” he said. “You’re in here.”
The building closed as a jail in 1969, with inmates shipped to jails in surrounding counties. A new Pottawattamie County jail wouldn’t be constructed until the mid-1970s.
Despite Swassing’s plea for preservation, the county originally planned to tear the Squirrel Cage building down. Local mystery author Elizabeth Dean and Historical Society members led a charge to stop the demolition, standing in front of bulldozers in 1970.
The county relented, and the parks department took control of the building for eight years, after which the society purchased the jail and turned it into a museum.
And a museum it’s stayed. After celebrating 130 years, Warner, Borgaila and countless others throughout the area hope the Squirrel Cage Jail has another 130 years in it.
