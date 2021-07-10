Former police chief saved Squirrel Cage Jail from being condemned

Both Borgaila and Warner noted the building was condemned often.

“It’s the most condemned building in Council Bluffs, it was condemned repeatedly,” she said. “But voters wouldn’t pass a bond for a new jail, so they’d just repair it and keep it going.”

Warner noted that when it was built in 1885, residents complained it was “too fancy” and “too nice.”

“Local citizens were appalled. They called it ‘the Sheriff’s Hotel,’” he said. “By 1910 it had been condemned and was considered a horror.”

One reason for condemnation was fire safety. Or lack there of. In the case of a fire, if the mechanics of the rotating cells worked correctly, it’d take more than two hours to evacuate the building.

Warner noted the building lacked the capacity to separate different levels of criminal, also.

“It didn’t matter if you were a lady of the evening or an axe murderer,” he said. “You’re in here.”

The building closed as a jail in 1969, with inmates shipped to jails in surrounding counties. A new Pottawattamie County jail wouldn’t be constructed until the mid-1970s.