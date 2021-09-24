Fourth, final phase of the River's Edge project begins

Work continues as the City of Council Bluffs continues to revamps River’s Edge — the fourth and final phase of construction has begun.
The final phase will add an observation tower, pier, treetop walk and trails, climbing adventure course and a children’s play area to River’s Edge.
“Phase four will immediately impact the quality of life in our community,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh in a press release. “Each component, from the playground to the pier, provides access to the kinds of activities that greatly benefit health, happiness and wellbeing.”
The estimated budget of this phase is $50 million — all the funds donated came from private donors and area foundations — so taxes were not raised to fund this project.
According to the release, across the nation studies have shown that riverfront developments reduce local talent loss.
“Based on outcomes in other states, River’s Edge Development could reduce migrations on both sides of the river by 4.6%,” the release said.
This project is designed to keep and attract residents, talent, help build and support the local community and create a space where families and friends can come and enjoy time outside.
“With our office on the riverfront, we have a front-row seat to the community engaging with the amenities every day, whether it’s taking a picture with the Looking Up sculpture, exercising along the trail, or enjoying a picnic atop the River’s Edge Pavilion,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of Iowa West Foundation in the release.
The first project of phase four, Belle’s Play Garden, has already begun construction.
“We are excited for the project to begin the construction phase. It has been so fun to see the play structures being built, and that excitement will only grow as construction gets underway, and then again when families return to the riverfront to play and enjoy this special part of the park,” said Heather Tomasek-Knudtson with The Go Play Initiative in the release.
Additional information on phase four including amenities, flood mitigation, ecosystem restoration and conceptual renderings can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov/riversedge.