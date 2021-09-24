Fourth, final phase of the River's Edge project begins

Work continues as the City of Council Bluffs continues to revamps River’s Edge — the fourth and final phase of construction has begun.

The final phase will add an observation tower, pier, treetop walk and trails, climbing adventure course and a children’s play area to River’s Edge.

“Phase four will immediately impact the quality of life in our community,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh in a press release. “Each component, from the playground to the pier, provides access to the kinds of activities that greatly benefit health, happiness and wellbeing.”

The estimated budget of this phase is $50 million — all the funds donated came from private donors and area foundations — so taxes were not raised to fund this project.

According to the release, across the nation studies have shown that riverfront developments reduce local talent loss.

“Based on outcomes in other states, River’s Edge Development could reduce migrations on both sides of the river by 4.6%,” the release said.

This project is designed to keep and attract residents, talent, help build and support the local community and create a space where families and friends can come and enjoy time outside.